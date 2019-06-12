TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune prays for his haters after 'phuza face' criticism

The footballer also weighed in on cyberbullying asking why people were so sad

12 June 2019 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Itumeleng Khune was dragged after posting a snap of his beard troubles.
Image: Itumeleng Khune via Instagram

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune hit back hard after he found himself on the receiving end of cyberbullying.

The footballer found himself on the Twitter trends list after he was dragged for simply posting a picture about his facial hair struggles.

The footballer took to Twitter to tell his followers that he was feeling himself with a beard but he had to cut it.

But things took an unexpected turn when he was accused of having a "phuza face" and being much older than he claims to be.

Fans filled timelines asking him about this age and drinking habits, mocking him with memes and messages.

Khune didn't let the hate get him down and later took to social media to offer a prayer to his haters and tell them not to question his age.

He also weighed in on a comment by rapper Cassper Nyovest about cyberbullying, asking why people led such sad lives.

