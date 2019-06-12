Kelly Khumalo trends as Twitter divided on Senzo Meyiwa murder

Reactions to Senzo Meyiwa came soon after Kelly Khumalo reiterated her innocence in an emotionally charged statement, in which she also lambasted bullies who keep accusing her of murder.

Kelly's response came amid reports that police had found a breakthrough in Senzo's case and would be arresting, among others, three celebrities and one top cop who were the masterminds behind the incident.

"The only thing I am guilty of is falling in love with a dishonest married man and if that's what I'm being punished for then so be it. But I am not gonna sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I know nothing about," said Kelly in her statement.

Her sister Zandile Khumalo, who was also at the scene when the incident occurred, has also maintained her and her family's innocence in various interviews including with Move! magazine earlier last year.

Here is a glimpse of responses to #KellyKhumalo and #SenzoMeyiwa:

In support