Kelly Khumalo trends as Twitter divided on Senzo Meyiwa murder
Divisions on the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continue, despite others making peace with the possibility of never finding out who is responsible for his murder.
We will never know what really happend in that house in Vosloorus, God knows and whoever is responsible will have to answer to him...right now we can just speculate but that will lead nowhere, let's allow for the truth to come out on it's own #KellyKhumalo— Andile (@teddybearAZ) June 11, 2019
Reactions to Senzo Meyiwa came soon after Kelly Khumalo reiterated her innocence in an emotionally charged statement, in which she also lambasted bullies who keep accusing her of murder.
Kelly's response came amid reports that police had found a breakthrough in Senzo's case and would be arresting, among others, three celebrities and one top cop who were the masterminds behind the incident.
"The only thing I am guilty of is falling in love with a dishonest married man and if that's what I'm being punished for then so be it. But I am not gonna sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I know nothing about," said Kelly in her statement.
Her sister Zandile Khumalo, who was also at the scene when the incident occurred, has also maintained her and her family's innocence in various interviews including with Move! magazine earlier last year.
Here is a glimpse of responses to #KellyKhumalo and #SenzoMeyiwa:
In support
all of you and your double standards, pretending like you care about other people's emotional wellbeing and mental health, tweeting "depression is real" while shitting on #kellykhumalo's humanity.— Haus of Ferocity 🌈 (@RileyHlatshwayo) June 11, 2019
kelly wasn't the married one, so she owed loyamshado no loyalty.
#Kellykhumalo why is it so hard to let go of this case? Kelly done did explain herself since this happened. If you can't find the killers let go of Kelly I think she's had enough— Gentlemen Club (@Katz_ClassicMan) June 12, 2019
#KellyKhumalo all the negative stuff y’all are saying about her.. you are actually building her to be the stronger person. She always comes out stronger!!— Sollay Kekana (@sollayMkekana) June 11, 2019
This #KellyKhumalo issue makes me realise how easy it is for people to judge, to take rumours literally and for people to get arrested for crimes they didn't commit.— THAPIE THAPS (@MC_traycee) June 11, 2019
Against
#KellyKhumalo. Honestly, you saw what happened and who killed Senzo. Just closed this case and tell the truth. No one will kill you, even the killer( Chicco Thwala son) will not kill you. Just tell the Nation the truth.... ngiyabonga— Southern African2010 (@SouthernAfric10) June 11, 2019
I used to feel sorry for #KellyKhumalo but after the statement she made today. I couldn’t care less. Why speak ill on a dead man, who was killed in your presence. And you’re still refusing to give accurate information about the killer. Someone you were face to face with. Mxm!— Filli (@fishleee) June 12, 2019
You'll understand it the day it hits home when a relative is murdered in the presence of his/her FRIENDS and no one comes forth with the truth wrt a known murderer.— Uncle Sammy🇿🇦 (@MashSammy) June 11, 2019
Then, you'll understand that disrespectful #KellyKhumalo is not being bullied.#JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa
#KellyKhumalo Only if they survive the microscopic scrutiny of prosecution can all those that witnessed the gunning down of SenzoMeyiwa enjoy even the slightest exoneration of sorts from suspicion in the public’s magnified opinion pic.twitter.com/A5kd5jNv69— MpembeMnguni (@MnguniMpembe) June 11, 2019