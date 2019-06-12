Looming arrests, Kelly Khumalo's fury: 5 must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is once again dominating news headlines following a Sunday World report which states that police have found a breakthrough in Meyiwa's case.
Here are five must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa:
Police breakthrough
Sunday World reported that police will soon carry out arrests of individuals implicated in the murder of Senzo Mayiwa. Among those are reportedly three celebrities and one top cop.
The publication said its sources in the justice and security cluster have already instructed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to authorise the warrants of arrest of the suspects.
Kelly Khumalo is prepared to fight
Musician Kelly Khumalo, who was romantically involved with Senzo Meyiwa, released a statement on Monday in which she lambasted those who continue to accuse her of Meyiwa's murder.
Khumalo said she does not understand why she's "an easy target" for bullies, and said she will fight to ensure that she does not go down for a crime she did not commit.
Family begs Bheki Cele to arrest killers
Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya, stood outside Durban police headquarters with a picture of Meyiwa, to remind the police on Bheki Cele's promise to have Meyiwa's killers arrested before Easter, which he made in an interview with eNCA.
Meyiwa's father trusts Bheki Cele
Senzo Meyiwa's father, Sam Meyiwa, told TimesLIVE that he was confident that Bheki Cele's re-appointment as police minister would result in arrests in his son's murders. At the time, Cele said Meyiwa's case was a priority.
Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Game
Meyiwa's legacy was honoured through the Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Game which was held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban last year. The proceeds from this game were channeled towards helping the family pay for Meyiwa's tombstone and to set up the Senzo Meyiwa foundation.