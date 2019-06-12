Looming arrests, Kelly Khumalo's fury: 5 must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is once again dominating news headlines following a Sunday World report which states that police have found a breakthrough in Meyiwa's case.

Here are five must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa:

Police breakthrough

Sunday World reported that police will soon carry out arrests of individuals implicated in the murder of Senzo Mayiwa. Among those are reportedly three celebrities and one top cop.

The publication said its sources in the justice and security cluster have already instructed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to authorise the warrants of arrest of the suspects.

Kelly Khumalo is prepared to fight

Musician Kelly Khumalo, who was romantically involved with Senzo Meyiwa, released a statement on Monday in which she lambasted those who continue to accuse her of Meyiwa's murder.

Khumalo said she does not understand why she's "an easy target" for bullies, and said she will fight to ensure that she does not go down for a crime she did not commit.