Looming arrests, Kelly Khumalo's fury: 5 must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa

12 June 2019 - 05:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is once again dominating news headlines following a Sunday World report which states that police have found a breakthrough in Meyiwa's case. 

Here are five must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa:

Police breakthrough

Sunday World reported that police will soon carry out arrests of individuals implicated in the murder of Senzo Mayiwa. Among those are reportedly three celebrities and one top cop. 

The publication said its sources in the justice and security cluster have already instructed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to authorise the warrants of arrest of the suspects. 

Kelly Khumalo is prepared to fight

Musician Kelly Khumalo, who was romantically involved with Senzo Meyiwa, released a statement on Monday in which she lambasted those who continue to accuse her of Meyiwa's murder.

Khumalo said she does not understand why she's "an easy target" for bullies, and said she will fight to ensure that she does not go down for a crime she did not commit. 

Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will fight till my last breath

"The only thing I'm guilty of is falling in love with a dishonest married man," Kelly said
1 day ago

Family begs Bheki Cele to arrest killers

Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya, stood outside Durban police headquarters with a picture of Meyiwa, to remind the police on Bheki Cele's promise to have Meyiwa's killers arrested before Easter, which he made in an interview with eNCA.

Senzo Meyiwa's murder will be solved 'before Christmas': police minister

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will solve the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa “before Christmas” this year.
News
5 months ago

Meyiwa's father trusts Bheki Cele

Senzo Meyiwa's father, Sam Meyiwa, told TimesLIVE that he was confident that Bheki Cele's re-appointment as police minister would result in arrests in his son's murders. At the time, Cele said Meyiwa's case was a priority. 

Senzo Meyiwa's dad confident of catching his killer now that Bheki Cele is back

He's back and he wants the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa to be cracked immediately.
News
1 year ago

Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Game

Meyiwa's legacy was honoured through the Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Game which was held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban last year. The proceeds from this game were channeled towards helping the family pay for Meyiwa's tombstone and to set up the Senzo Meyiwa foundation. 

Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Games launched in honor of the slain Bafana captain

Slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa’s father has recounted how he got a chilling telephone call that his son had been shot ...
Sport
1 year ago

