Malcolm X: Haters, I don’t tell you how to spend your cash in the tavern

Just days after calling out hypocrites who ask him for money and then drag him for dating a younger woman, the people's blesser Malcolm X has fired spicy shots at haters who tell him he is wasting his money on students.

Malcolm has given thousands away to students during his visits to universities and tertiary institutions over the last few years.

And while students often line up to collect notes from the businessman, some have criticised him for "wasting" his money on the initiative.

Malcolm took to social media to reveal that these haters often send him texts telling him that it is unnecessary.

"I still get DMs, WhatsApp & text messages from self appointed advisers saying giving financial assistance to students is unnecessary and ill advised. These are people who aren’t making any form of contribution to students whatsoever."

The businessman hit back hard at the critics, telling them that he does not tell them how to use their money when they frequent the pub.

"Haters, I don’t tell you how to spend your cash in taverns! So, please, don’t tell me where and how to spend my hard earned cash!"

He said that sharing with students was his passion and he would only stop if he was told to by the students themselves.

He then brushed off the hate and went on with making plans to visit more schools in the future!