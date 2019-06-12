Nomzamo Mbatha remembers past hardships & her gran dying in her arms

From a young girl who grew up under tough circumstances, today Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most recognised faces in the world. And she's grateful to her grandparents who helped her emerge victorious from those hardships.

The actress and philanthropist remembered the hard times when she had to rely on a pair of jeans and one pair of shoes and how she couldn't afford to slack on her studies because she didn't always make school fees but being an A-student could protect her from being suspended.

But what stood out for her was the sacrifices her parents went through for her.

"To my grandmother and father, I wish I could wash both your feet one more time to show my gratitude for the miracle you performed every day of my life putting me through school and waking up to help me chase my dream of getting an education. Real heroes don’t wear capes," she said.

The memories came rushing back of when her grandmother took her last breath in Nomzamo's arms.

"Worldly honours and titles may come. But, no honour will come close to that which the God and my ancestors granted me. The honour of closing my grandmother’s eyes and kissing her goodbye after she took her last breath. Just me and her. As it always had been my whole life," she said.

Nomzamo said she wished she could honour her grandmother and father in this world for what they had endured in order to ensure that she becomes who she is meant to be.