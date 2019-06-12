TshisaLIVE

'She's here!' Phat Joe and Palesa's baby girl has arrived!

12 June 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Phat Joe and Palesa have welcomed their baby girl.
Phat Joe and Palesa have welcomed their baby girl.
Image: Phat Joe via Instagram

Phat Joe and his fiancée Palesa Morgan have welcomed their baby girl and Palesa couldn't hide her excitement.

The celebrity couple has been sharing their anticipation on social media as they waited for their baby girl's arrival, whose due date was May 31.

After waiting for their bundle of joy, Palesa took to her Insta to explain her absence from the social streets. She said that she was busy being a mommy.

"She is here... if you are wondering where I have been I'll be back soon... Just out here being her mommy," an excited Palesa said.

Phat Joe & Palesa are counting down to their baby's arrival

Phat Joe and Palesa took some time out to indulge in a baby moon.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

It seems like just yesterday when Phat Joe revealed they were expecting a little girl in an Instagram post after Palesa's baby shower.  

"It’s a baby girl!!! Due date 31 May!!! Thank you to everyone who's been supportive, and salute to the baby shower team. And to my beloved wife... I love you," Phat Joe said at the time.

Now she's here! We hope she's everything you thought she would be! 

MORE

IN MEMES | #NyanNyan fans ready to pay for Chabedi's denial skills

Chabedi says he ain't a cheater... just a serial gambler!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

From public figure to House of BNG - Bonang Matheba is taking over 2019

From MCC range to Public Figure - Four times Bonang has proved she is boss in 2019.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu tells all on those 'pre-wedding' jitters: Things have changed

Zodwa says since popping the question, something has changed and the energy ain't the same
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  3. Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores TshisaLIVE
  4. BLF threatens Moja Love with legal action over Jub Jub's comments about Xhosa ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X