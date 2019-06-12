'She's here!' Phat Joe and Palesa's baby girl has arrived!

Phat Joe and his fiancée Palesa Morgan have welcomed their baby girl and Palesa couldn't hide her excitement.

The celebrity couple has been sharing their anticipation on social media as they waited for their baby girl's arrival, whose due date was May 31.

After waiting for their bundle of joy, Palesa took to her Insta to explain her absence from the social streets. She said that she was busy being a mommy.

"She is here... if you are wondering where I have been I'll be back soon... Just out here being her mommy," an excited Palesa said.