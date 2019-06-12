TshisaLIVE

WATCH | All Trevor Noah wanted as a kid was 'enough money' to buy two burgers

12 June 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah has reflected on his childhood.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

Growing up in the humble streets of Soweto, Trevor Noah never imagined that his life would have turned out the way it did.

Even though today Trevor is an internationally acclaimed comedian and the host of The Daily Show, as a young boy all he wanted was to make enough money to buy two burgers and dessert. 

In a Between The Scenes clip which has been shared on Facebook, Trevor reflected on how his mom would take him out once a month, if he was lucky. 

The comedian reminisced about how choosing between a burger or pizza was one of the toughest decisions he had to make, and he would often tell his mom that one day he would be rich enough to buy two burgers and dessert. 

"Whenever my mom sees me now, she points to my stomach and says, 'So did you buy the dessert?'" 

This right here is inspiring and something that most of Mzansi can relate to! 

