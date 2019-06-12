WATCH | We are all here for The Queen’s Petronella & Mjekejeke living the good life
Can we please start a petition for Queen B Bathabile to be replaced in parliament by The Queen's Petronella but sis is leadership!
Sis Patty and her hubby Mjekejeke have been keeping us glued to our screens but we fell deeper in love with the couple after they shared several cute moments together on Tuesday night.
You see, Gracious was away and invited malume to join her at the Mabuza mansion.
The couple acted all fancy as they dished out advice to each other about life.
It even ended with a lannie kiss, nogal!
#TheQueenMzansi call out patronella..... Patronella bring us oysters 😂😂😂😂😂😂— WINTER (@Chaser77990545) June 11, 2019
They were so fancy, sis P even chucked off her "wig" and drank up like she was deep in the 'burbs.
But it was the way Petronella and Mjekejeke looked at each other that had fans of the show melting.
They didn't care that they were several rungs on the income scale, they were happy and it showed.
Taking to social media, fans shared memes and messages about the couple and how they were looking for a love like the one the couple shared.
They might not have everything but they are happy yazi😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6Lhgptc3ng— Mntano Mntlane (@LMkonqo) June 11, 2019
Patronella is the undisputed queen of prime time tv. Whoever thinks otherwise "mletheni la" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/I3V3txvW53— Thabo Madisha (@madisha_thabo) June 11, 2019
Patronela & Mjek’s relationship is a goal 😅🤞🏾💕. They’re broke AF but are the happiest couple ever 😂. The way they understand eachothers characters and are so REAL with eachother. Love in its purest form. A real ride or die. #TheQueenMzansi— Siphesihle Zonke (@Sii_Zonke) June 11, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi I hope to be as in love with my partner as Patronella & Jabulani pic.twitter.com/NmmxSWfaiJ— Queer Son of Botswana 🇧🇼👑🌈 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) June 11, 2019
I think Petronella is one is the best actresses we have ever produced in Mzansi. She lightens up my mood with her lively characters. Thank you #TheQueenMzansi for letting her showcase her talent pic.twitter.com/8Ey9ocZcvo— Ntate 4th Letta (@chitsotso) June 11, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi I still repeat Patty is my spirit animal!!!!!😂😂😂✊ pic.twitter.com/Sc52Ivm6vb— angel.face🌈🌻 (@MotshwanediLebo) June 11, 2019
#Petronella Whay a character! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qkbNm4XoOh— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana🇿🇦 (@FrankNkwanyane) June 11, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Petronella is a living legend. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0GSrfhqq8O— #Mmemberville (@IvyStan2) June 11, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi petronella u are owning the mabuza mansion 2nite pic.twitter.com/66pMSheKua— Mreicks Moriri_09 (@MreicksM) June 11, 2019
Petronella + Jabulani are the best they are couple goals #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/uGbxHGu7EG— Zizwe Nuku ka Radebe (@Zizwelicious) June 11, 2019
So Petronella n Mjekejeke are having their holiday at Gracious house. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XVfGpgKFTE— Pablo Montoya (@herbeypablo) June 11, 2019