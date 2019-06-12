TshisaLIVE

WATCH | We are all here for The Queen’s Petronella & Mjekejeke living the good life

12 June 2019 - 11:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Petronella and Mjekejeke are relationship goals.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Can we please start a petition for Queen B Bathabile to be replaced in parliament by The Queen's Petronella but sis is leadership!

Sis Patty and her hubby Mjekejeke have been keeping us glued to our screens but we fell deeper in love with the couple after they shared several cute moments together on Tuesday night.

You see, Gracious was away and invited malume to join her at the Mabuza mansion. 

The couple acted all fancy as they dished out advice to each other about life.

It even ended with a lannie kiss, nogal! 

They were so fancy, sis P even chucked off her "wig" and drank up like she was deep in the 'burbs.

But it was the way Petronella and Mjekejeke looked at each other that had fans of the show melting.

They didn't care that they were several rungs on the income scale, they were happy and it showed.

Taking to social media, fans shared memes and messages about the couple and how they were looking for a love like the one the couple shared.

