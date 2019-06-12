Zodwa Wabantu tells all on those 'pre-wedding' jitters: Things have changed

Zodwa Wabantu left followers in a mini panic over the weekend when it was reported that her upcoming wedding was called off.

But Zodwa's come out to explain her sudden pre-wedding jitters after having proposed marriage to her Ben 10 boyfriend Ntobeko.

She told TshisaLIVE that her wedding was not totally off, but was on hold until she figured out "what was happening" and why the energy in her home had "suddenly" changed.

"The wedding is not off. I will have a wedding ceremony, but for now everything was too much for me so I have decided to put it on hold. I'm giving us (the relationship) some space to make sure that this is the way to go because things are not the same."

Zodwa said she and Ntobeko were "okay" and that they had not broken up or anything like that.

The problem, she said, was that something had changed since she popped the question and she was looking out for herself because she's having problems with the overwhelming feelings she's been feeling.

"I'm just doing what is best for me. I always do what makes me happy. Yes, we spoke about it and I told him, but it wasn't a negotiation. I want my space and feel that he needs it too. Then when we've sorted ourselves out, we'll decide what to do. We are still together and we still talk."

Asked if this was a PR stunt, Zodwa said she didn't need stunts to be relevant and that between her gigs and her reality TV show, she had more relevance than she's ever had in her short career.

Instead the entertainer explained that it was all a matter of vibes and energies.

"I'm a person who is very sensitive to the energy around me and the current energy hasn't been nice. I'm not happy. I work hard and when I go home, I want to be at peace but the energy in my home hasn't been pure lately. With everything that is going on, I have been feeling like I am losing Zodwa and I can't allow that to happen," she said.