'I never cheated with Tristan': Inside Khloe Kardashian’s 'truth'

13 June 2019 - 10:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Khloe Kardashian has moved to clear the air on cheating claims.
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is tired of swirling rumours that she cheated with Tristan Thompson and put all her cards on the table in a lengthy "confession" on Wednesday.

Khloe was reacting to reports from RadarOnline that Tristan's ex, Jordan Craig, had experienced "complications" during her pregnancy with Tristan's child because she was so stressed over rumours that he was cheating with Khloe. 

Khloe has always maintained her innocence, but decided to address the rumours once and for all. And this time she brought slips.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Khloe said she needed to "say my truth".

"My truth is: I met Tristan because he chose to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

She said Tristan begged her to pursue a relationship with him, explaining that he and his baby mama were over.

Image: Khloe screenshot

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me he and his ex were broken up before we met." 

She went on to apologise for any hurt she may have caused Jordan, especially if Tristan was lying.

"This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is not in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that Tristan and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in fact that.

"Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my truth."

Khloe soon found herself on the Twitter trends list over the statement, with SA fans weighing in on the claims and taking sides in the debate on whether Tristan was trash or Khloe was "an attention seeker".

