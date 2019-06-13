'I never cheated with Tristan': Inside Khloe Kardashian’s 'truth'

Khloe Kardashian is tired of swirling rumours that she cheated with Tristan Thompson and put all her cards on the table in a lengthy "confession" on Wednesday.

Khloe was reacting to reports from RadarOnline that Tristan's ex, Jordan Craig, had experienced "complications" during her pregnancy with Tristan's child because she was so stressed over rumours that he was cheating with Khloe.

Khloe has always maintained her innocence, but decided to address the rumours once and for all. And this time she brought slips.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Khloe said she needed to "say my truth".

"My truth is: I met Tristan because he chose to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

She said Tristan begged her to pursue a relationship with him, explaining that he and his baby mama were over.