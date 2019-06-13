IN MEMES | Mantuli is so petty, even tweeps can't take it
Every Skeem Saam viewer knows that Mantuli is a special breed of woman. On her best days she's a great mother, but on other days she's a machine who throws shade without care, and her level of "petty" left tweeps shook!
Mantuli usually says exactly what's on her mind, but when she hurled some stinging words at her daughter, Sthoko, even tweeps were touched.
Sthoko, who was the fave child just a few days ago after finally getting a job, started complaining about her new gig and Mantuli was not about that life.
The retired nurse totally lost her cool with Sthoko. Some tweeps thought it was a necessary tongue-lashing because Sthoko is seemingly lazy and a tad childish.
However, others thought she needed to tone it down. They had the memes.
Mmantuli is wrong about Sthoko , this how our parents lead us to depression cause they so embarrassed with our work , they wanna brag . Work is work , what matters is money #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/pMuyPuutHv— Guuz🐾 (@Guuzi) June 12, 2019
Mma ntulis shade kills me 😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ishEv4UfgM— Brother Kamogelo 👑 (@Kamogelo_Masela) June 12, 2019
Sthoko wuuu she mm😂🙌⚡#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MiDjJsOfOH— its.shy.kid😇👑 (@Lucky_Nhlanhla_) June 12, 2019
For once I don’t blame Mantuli, Sthoko needs to grow the fuck up 🙄🙄🙄#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bw3BSTkgV2— KOKI🏳️🌈 (@Koketjo_P_M) June 12, 2019
Mma Ntulis shade... I stan #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EoLhXm2Rzg— The Black Chinese👩🎓 (@tumisangsefike2) June 12, 2019
#skeemsaam— Tee Emm ❤️🖤💚 (@bozzie_t) June 12, 2019
I used to think Mamaputla ke chobolo but mme wa Sthoko takes the cake😒 pic.twitter.com/RID2RtB5tM