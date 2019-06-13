TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mantuli is so petty, even tweeps can't take it

13 June 2019 - 10:13 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mantuli is one of the pettiest character's on 'Skeem Saam'.


Every Skeem Saam viewer knows that Mantuli is a special breed of woman. On her best days she's a great mother, but on other days she's a machine who throws shade without care, and her level of "petty" left tweeps shook!

Mantuli usually says exactly what's on her mind, but when she hurled some stinging words at her daughter, Sthoko, even tweeps were touched.

Sthoko, who was the fave child just a few days ago after finally getting a job, started complaining about her new gig and Mantuli was not about that life.

The retired nurse totally lost her cool with Sthoko. Some tweeps thought it was a necessary tongue-lashing because Sthoko is seemingly lazy and a tad childish.

However, others thought she needed to tone it down. They had the memes.

