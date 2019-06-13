TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema: Women have it hard - they are judged for everything

13 June 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Simphiwe Ngema wants to create a platform for women to express their daily struggles and start to heal.
Simphiwe Ngema wants to create a platform for women to express their daily struggles and start to heal.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

As her acting career continues to thrive and her singing career gains momentum, Simz Ngema hasn't forgotten her desire to help create safe spaces for women to come together and talk.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Simz shared why the "Diary of a young widow, divorcee and single woman" project was a priority for her and the lessons she had learned so far.

"I realised that it is generally really hard for women to be really vulnerable and feel safe. There aren't enough spaces for that because women are judged so much. No matter what or where you are, society is not kind to women and it is worsened by the fact that women often turn around and do it (judge) to each other."

Simz has shared that no day is the same in her journey of healing since the death of her young husband in 2017 but her willingness to heal has led her to continue with series of talks, a platform she has said opened her eyes to the struggles women go through daily.

"Healing is not a comfortable journey and we have a lot of healing to do, especially as women because they have it hard. Nothing is off limit when people begin to judge you as a woman. Whether you are a widow trying to pick up the pieces or a single woman trying to find a partner or a married woman trying to make your marriage work ... they will use literally anything to judge you. That is why safe platforms are important, as women we must rely on each other for support."

Meanwhile, the actress's latest track, Thola Khona, has been receiving a lot of love from Mzansi and Simz has promised that there's a lot more where that came from.

Here's a snippet of some of her unreleased music.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Sunday

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on

MORE

Nomzamo Mbatha remembers past hardships & her gran dying in her arms

Nomzamo's ode to her grandparents left tweeps in their feels
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH | We are all here for The Queen’s Petronella & Mjekejeke living the good life

If this is real love, tell us where we can sign up for it.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Kelly Khumalo trends as Twitter divided on Senzo Meyiwa murder

Bafana Bafana goal keeper Senzo Meyiwa continues to dominate Twitter as South Africans call for his murder to be brought to book.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

From public figure to House of BNG - Bonang Matheba is taking over 2019

From MCC range to Public Figure - Four times Bonang has proved she is boss in 2019.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X