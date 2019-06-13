Simz Ngema: Women have it hard - they are judged for everything

As her acting career continues to thrive and her singing career gains momentum, Simz Ngema hasn't forgotten her desire to help create safe spaces for women to come together and talk.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Simz shared why the "Diary of a young widow, divorcee and single woman" project was a priority for her and the lessons she had learned so far.

"I realised that it is generally really hard for women to be really vulnerable and feel safe. There aren't enough spaces for that because women are judged so much. No matter what or where you are, society is not kind to women and it is worsened by the fact that women often turn around and do it (judge) to each other."