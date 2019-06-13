Skolopad speaks out on the effects of depression

Skolopad has once again opened up about the effects of going through depression, especially when a person feels like no doors are being opened for them.

Taking to social media Skolopad said the multiple delays in fulfilling her music dreams was causing her a lot of frustration.

"When people want more of you and you are not given that opportunity it leads to depression. They use power to oppress, lest we hope big brands are not the contributor."

Following the news of house musician Nichume's apparent suicide, Skolopad, who has been trying without luck to launch her music career, said it was ironic that people weren't willing to help her now but would send out a "#RIP" message once she's dead.

A vlogger named, Owami Hlongwane, released a video on her channel asking people to help Skolopad with her career instead of watching her sink deeper into depression.

She cautioned people not to "love people only when they are dead" but to "help them when they are alive".

"Truth hurts as many people have been sending screenshots from Owami Hlongwane's YouTube Channel about #ripnichume when people want more of you and you are not given that opportunity it leads to depression," she wrote.

Watch the video below.