TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in it!

13 June 2019 - 11:47 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mshoza posted a video on Instagram that set tongues wagging.
Mshoza posted a video on Instagram that set tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/Mshoza

A video of Mshoza warning potential suitors not to bother texting her if they have less than a million in their accounts has gone viral.

Mshoza posted the video on Twitter asking men to "check" themselves before they thought about proposing love or a relationship to her.

She explained that her naked body alone was worth a cool half a million and, therefore, anybody who asked her out needed to know that she was expecting to be treated like the expensive queen she is.

"Guys, with all respect guys. Don't just randomly ask people out without first checking if they are on the same standard," she began.

"You can't come to me honestly and expect that you will give me R5,000 as a girlfriend allowance. I mean, my monthly face cream alone is R6,000. So you can't think that you are going to walk around telling people that I'm your woman when you give me R5,000. No. Please think about it," she lectured.

Listen to Mshoza wilding out below.

The video resulted in Mshoza topping the trends list and the reactions were hilarious!

MORE

'I never cheated with Tristan': Inside Khloe Kardashian’s 'truth'

Khloe came with the slips y'all!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES | Mantuli is so petty, even tweeps can't take it

Mantuli is so petty, tweeps feel like she needs a Twitter account
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Well-known actor to appear in court on Thursday on assault charges

The actor handed himself over to police on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'I saw her & just collapsed': Nichume’s heartbroken friends pay tribute at memorial

"One day we will be okay. It may not be today or next week or next month, but we will be okay"
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  4. Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores TshisaLIVE
  5. Looming arrests, Kelly Khumalo's fury: 5 must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X