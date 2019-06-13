WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in it!
A video of Mshoza warning potential suitors not to bother texting her if they have less than a million in their accounts has gone viral.
Mshoza posted the video on Twitter asking men to "check" themselves before they thought about proposing love or a relationship to her.
She explained that her naked body alone was worth a cool half a million and, therefore, anybody who asked her out needed to know that she was expecting to be treated like the expensive queen she is.
"Guys, with all respect guys. Don't just randomly ask people out without first checking if they are on the same standard," she began.
"You can't come to me honestly and expect that you will give me R5,000 as a girlfriend allowance. I mean, my monthly face cream alone is R6,000. So you can't think that you are going to walk around telling people that I'm your woman when you give me R5,000. No. Please think about it," she lectured.
Listen to Mshoza wilding out below.
#Mshoza out of Control guys this Girl is worth 300K naked.— 👑King Sizwe 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) June 13, 2019
Then wena you wanna give her R5000 a month... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/50UXHTKL6R
The video resulted in Mshoza topping the trends list and the reactions were hilarious!
We need a crowdfunding to date Mshoza South Africa pic.twitter.com/EvMU9rYkTJ— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) June 13, 2019
eDear Mshoza— Tlotliso Mphuthi 🇿🇦🇮🇱🇱🇸 (@TlotlisoM_) June 13, 2019
It is ok not to be ok!
Regards
Me pic.twitter.com/QhawGaX256
Somebody take that phone away from Mshoza people. 300k? pic.twitter.com/kjknyqeRi0— Lethu (@Jali_Lethu) June 13, 2019
Balance me real quick so #Mshoza is treading cause u sebenzisa icream ye 6thou🤔🤔 and u cant shela her is u dont have over 1Mil... ja nne ni feba nge direction pic.twitter.com/4d2Ny2f1Qs— Rethabile Mashego (@abilemash) June 13, 2019
Bleach us #Mshoza , we are your skin!!! pic.twitter.com/0m77huUsca— Makasana 2.O (@MrVicc_IKL) June 13, 2019
That’s not Mshoza guys on those videos some1 hacked her account remember? These hackers are good shammmm #Mshoza pic.twitter.com/m4uvfRf1VP— Pardo S👸 (@Queen_Pardo) June 13, 2019
We don't care about Mshoza's R6000 cream... we know what drives her crazy— Dawn King (@Bo_Bradee) June 13, 2019
Faka isgqoko and shela wena Dawn King! pic.twitter.com/7uZwwY9eso
Me when I checked why Mshoza was trending...... pic.twitter.com/ljGfM1nW1b— T I A G O T H E 📸 (@TiagoCreative) June 13, 2019