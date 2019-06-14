Chymamusique: Radio stations don't hire qualified people anymore

While it has mostly been actors who have voiced concerns about their industry being taken over by "slay queens" and "twelebs", it appears the concern is universal. Chymamusique took to Twitter to express his worry.

The musician replied to the popular "O Jewa keng?" tweet to say that, lately, radio stations didn't seem to hire qualified people and that from where he was standing it was social media following, influence and connection that got people jobs.

"Radio stations don't really hire people who have qualifications anymore. They want following, influence & connections qha," he said.