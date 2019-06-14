Emtee’s next move: 'Being independent isn’t for someone like me'

Rapper Emtee is plotting his next move after telling his record label that he wants to leave - but the rapper doesn't want to go independent.

Emtee has hogged headlines over the past two weeks after he made it clear that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment.

It all started when the rapper took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.

Emtee confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was looking to leave the label, but said he wanted it to be "as clean as possible".

And while he is committed to going, he's not so keen on the idea of going independent.