Emtee’s next move: 'Being independent isn’t for someone like me'
Rapper Emtee is plotting his next move after telling his record label that he wants to leave - but the rapper doesn't want to go independent.
Emtee has hogged headlines over the past two weeks after he made it clear that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment.
It all started when the rapper took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.
Emtee confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was looking to leave the label, but said he wanted it to be "as clean as possible".
And while he is committed to going, he's not so keen on the idea of going independent.
"Being independent isn’t for someone like me. I need people around me. I need to know where I'm going and what I am doing. I am just good at making music. That is what I focus on. I let other people do the rest," he said.
He said he had been offered opportunities, which might see him signed to another label, but was reluctant to share any details yet.
"People have been talking to me, wanting to help, but I don't want to focus on that at the moment. I want to focus on Ambitiouz and making sure we can come to an agreement."
He confirmed that he would continue to make music with his African Trap Movement (ATM) crew, which also includes Sjava and Saudi, but would not be drawn on their future at Ambitiouz.
"Me and ATM run deep, man. We were together before Ambitiouz. Those are my homies, man. They are family. I don't know what the future holds, but we are family."