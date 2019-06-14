Fans call BS on 'dodgy' 'Kukithi La' lawyer
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were shooketh beyond measure on Thursday night when Nokuthula and her sisters waged war on their stepfather over their family home.
The siblings told the show's host, Penny Lebyane, that malume didn't even marry their mother and shouldn't be entitled to the house, but baba said the house was now his and he refused to share it.
He also took over rent collection, angering the women.
It was a mess, as an argument nearly turned into a heated confrontation.
Nokuthula & her sisters are in dispute with their stepfather over the family home as he was never married to their mother. He has taken over the rent collection and refuses to share with them. Will they get what they rightfully deserve?— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) June 13, 2019
Today at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157 pic.twitter.com/Gmcn4zJIti
While the internet was ready to cancel the stepdad, they were also really angry with a lawyer on the show.
He kept raising irrelevant points to try to distract from the real issues at hand and made several statements that seemed to make no sense at all!
Fans thought the lawyer was "dodgy" and flooded social media to raise the alarm bells.
Also, please people, can we get a will or something so that this fighting over houses thing doesn't keep happening?
We seriously need to encourage our parents to ensure that their wills are drawn up ....cause wow it's tough outchea #KukithiLA pic.twitter.com/8clS2U35rx— Samkelisiwe (@sam_dust) June 13, 2019
Tomorrow morning I'm sorting out my will #kukithiLa— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 13, 2019
It really doesn't matter now much you have pic.twitter.com/yMhMBHwDIY
#kukithiLa— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 13, 2019
The lawyer is a disgrace to the profession pic.twitter.com/dmtI9CwILj
Woah this lawyer is rude #KukithiLA pic.twitter.com/5QOwBFC8MJ— Samkelisiwe (@sam_dust) June 13, 2019
Fact remains if this man doesn't have a marriage certificate then vele ke boyfriend, fok man ha a swabe a tsofetse yana o ikentse rabaki ko ntlung e eseng yage😠😡 #Kukithila— catherine mokhetle (@lulum27) June 13, 2019
#kukithila— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 13, 2019
This raises a question about the nerd of the will in our families. We can't live like this... pic.twitter.com/UmvvSKqzst