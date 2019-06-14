Fans call BS on 'dodgy' 'Kukithi La' lawyer

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were shooketh beyond measure on Thursday night when Nokuthula and her sisters waged war on their stepfather over their family home.

The siblings told the show's host, Penny Lebyane, that malume didn't even marry their mother and shouldn't be entitled to the house, but baba said the house was now his and he refused to share it.

He also took over rent collection, angering the women.

It was a mess, as an argument nearly turned into a heated confrontation.