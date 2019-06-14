TshisaLIVE

Fans call BS on 'dodgy' 'Kukithi La' lawyer

14 June 2019 - 08:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane sat down with the family on 'Kukithi La' to find out what the issue was.
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were shooketh beyond measure on Thursday night when Nokuthula and her sisters waged war on their stepfather over their family home.

The siblings told the show's host, Penny Lebyane, that malume didn't even marry their mother and shouldn't be entitled to the house, but baba said the house was now his and he refused to share it.

He also took over rent collection, angering the women.

It was a mess, as an argument nearly turned into a heated confrontation.

While the internet was ready to cancel the stepdad, they were also really angry with a lawyer on the show.

He kept raising irrelevant points to try to distract from the real issues at hand and made several statements that seemed to make no sense at all!

Fans thought the lawyer was "dodgy" and flooded social media to raise the alarm bells.

Also, please people, can we get a will or something so that this fighting over houses thing doesn't keep happening?

