Former Idols SA winner Heinz Winckler is going to be a dad for the fourth time

14 June 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Heinz Winckler is going to be a pops again.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden

It's been a cold minute since we heard from former Idols SA winner Heinz Winckler, but the man popped up on the TL this week with some good news: he's going to be a pops again.

Heinz was the first winner of Idols SA and went on to win three SA Music Awards for his music.

And the man seems to be winning at home, too, announcing  this week that he and his wife, Alette, are expecting their fourth child.

"Our number 4 is on the way! We’re super excited and grateful! New life has been given and is growing! What a privilege!" Heinz wrote.

The baby is due in January and Heinz looked overjoyed at the news.

The couple have three boys, so maybe mom will finally have a girl.

The family recently went on a vacay to Mauritius, where they took in the sun, sea and some sport, ahead of Heinz's trip to America to write for a new album.

"It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s time to say goodbye, just for a little while. I’m off to Nashville to write songs for my new album. Our hearts are all a bit sore, but it’s luckily only for a little while. I love Alette and these boys so much! " Heinz wrote before he left.

Dis moeilike om te groet, maar dis tyd om te groet vir ‘n rukkie. Ek’s oppad na Nashville om liedjies te skryf vir my nuwe album. Ons almal se harte is bietjie seer, maar dis darem net vir ‘n rukkie. Ek is so lief vir @alettewinckler en my seuns. Wat ‘n voorreg! Volg dinge oor die nuwe album hier en raak deel op my webblad by heinzwinckler.com/newalbum. It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s time to say goodbye, just for a little while. I’m off to Nashville to write songs for my new album. Our hearts are all a bit sore, but it’s luckily only for a little while. I love @alettewinckler and these boys so much! Follow the latest about the new album here, and be part of it by going to heinzwinckler.com/newalbum

X