IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne

Fans of Uthando Nes'thembu are sick and tired of Musa Mseleku's behaviour towards his daughter, Sne, and they are ready to call a community meeting to set him straight.

Since the introduction of Sne into the polygamy-themed reality TV show, fans have been exposed to a side of Musa that they had never seen before. Musa has been dismissive, offish, rude and even plain unkind to his daughter, who has shared that she's experienced a lot of trauma in her life.

Tweeps have been more sympathetic towards Sne than her biological father and they don't think that's how it should be.

This week's episode had a lot of beautiful moments, as Ma Cele got the traditional wedding of her dreams. However, fans couldn't even focus on all that beauty because Musa's "stinking" behaviour was too much of a bother for them.

So they shared memes to express themselves.