IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne
Fans of Uthando Nes'thembu are sick and tired of Musa Mseleku's behaviour towards his daughter, Sne, and they are ready to call a community meeting to set him straight.
Since the introduction of Sne into the polygamy-themed reality TV show, fans have been exposed to a side of Musa that they had never seen before. Musa has been dismissive, offish, rude and even plain unkind to his daughter, who has shared that she's experienced a lot of trauma in her life.
Tweeps have been more sympathetic towards Sne than her biological father and they don't think that's how it should be.
This week's episode had a lot of beautiful moments, as Ma Cele got the traditional wedding of her dreams. However, fans couldn't even focus on all that beauty because Musa's "stinking" behaviour was too much of a bother for them.
So they shared memes to express themselves.
As a country we need to sit down with Mseleku about le issue ka Sne.. I don't like how he treats her #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/6TR7jXIWXI— PRECIOUS (@PreshMoloi24) June 13, 2019
Ntate Mseleku your elder daughter doesn't deserve this from you. Yayaphi inimba eMzalini? 😭💔#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/2uGUZRVmya— lwandile® (@lwya_SA) June 13, 2019
Wow!! Sne really needs a hug, mseleku just doesnt love her at all #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/u9dzEOCthX— ncedo mlangeni (@ncedo_dlamin) June 13, 2019
Mseleku uyi nonsense yoBaba😑🙄#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/47Vk5J9sxg— Cebsile Madonsela (@Ceby08_M) June 13, 2019
The issue ya Sne makes me loose all the respect i have for Mseleku 🚮🚮🚮🚮#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/7oVN5Z6kx5— Cartman 🇿🇦 (@Mpiyakhe_03) June 13, 2019
You can see pain through Sne's eyes yhoo I can't 😭 #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/AlPyylmhpn— Otshepeng Kgokong Mosalakae (@Ms_Osexy) June 13, 2019
Patiently waiting for Mseleku to do something wrong for me to call him a trash and it's going to be abput sne #Uthandonesthembu #UthandoNesithembu pic.twitter.com/WaGhzwkRFU— Siphiwe (@piyosiphiwe) June 13, 2019
Seems as if is gonna be one of thos episode where I cry while I watch... 😯because Mseleku will be harsh when his daughter is trying to open up to him #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/JhKpNyqK5S— Buyi Mtakathi (@mthakathi_buyie) June 13, 2019
Sne always receives the sharpest side of Musa's knife😭😭😭😭 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/TxvJSx9avE— Andisa Jafta (@AndisaJafta) June 13, 2019