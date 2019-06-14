TshisaLIVE

Khloe Kardashian's 'KAK' bag has Mzansi howling with laughter

It's her initials ... And SA's biggest joke right now

14 June 2019 - 07:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Khloe Kardashian's initials had Mzansi crying with laughter.
Image: Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports /File Photo

Forget the drama around her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the real spice in Khloe Kardashian is those bags she just got as a gift.

If you didn't know, Khloe's full names are Khloe Alexandra Kardashian, making her initials KAK.

And in 2019 Mzansi that ish is kak funny!

It got funnier when Khloe got a bag from her sister Kourtney's new lifestyle website and e-commerce company, Poosh, with her initials on it.

Khloe's bags
Khloe's bags
Image: Khloe's Instagram

She posted a snap of the bag on Instagram Live this week to show it off. But over in the deep south of Africa the internet was a mess with hilarious reactions to the post.

We wonder if she'll be allowed on SAA with those. LOL!

