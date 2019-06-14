TshisaLIVE

KO: You’ll burn out trying to chase an old version of yourself

14 June 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
K.O isn't looking to be who he was when he started.
K.O isn't looking to be who he was when he started.
Image: Twitter/K.O

Even before he was the front man of the rap group Teargas, KO was already great with words and that's part of the reason why he could confidently retaliate when a tweep suggested his peak has passed.

Replying to a tweet from a fan who tagged him to tell him that he thought his best days were done, KO said his intention was not to chase the old KO because the new one is bigger and better!

"The aim is not to, you’ll burn out trying to chase an old version of yourself. But I vow to continue pushing the envelope with each offering to help catapult me to new heights..."

KO went on to speak about how he appreciated all the hardships he's been through because they have shaped him into the man he is. 

Talking on his recent collaboration with a former Teargas member, Ma-E, KO said it was a great experience. And, although Teargas will never reunite, working together to help each other on their individual journeys was great as well.

"Life happens and that’s how we got here. Forever grateful for our stellar run as a group. Every man is now solely focused on his Individual path. Stay blessed."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Somizi tells men: 'Being my fan doesn't make you gay'

Somizi uses his humour to educate on these streets ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

7 celebs that have spoken out on the Sudan massacre

"My mind can't fathom what is going on... How humanity can be so inhumane"
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in it!

Mshoza is tired of being 'hit on' by broke men
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Itu Khune prays for his haters after 'phuza face' criticism TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I saw her & just collapsed': Nichume’s heartbroken friends pay tribute at ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X