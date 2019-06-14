TshisaLIVE

'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims

14 June 2019 - 05:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mshoza leaves social media buzzing after claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
Mshoza leaves social media buzzing after claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
Image: Instagram/Mshoza

Social media was left abuzz on Thursday after musician Mshoza posted a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.

Mshoza said it's important for the people who ask her out to be aware that she is "expensive".

"Me, just when I am naked, with this body and that's before I wear the bra and the panties, I am worth more than R300,000. That is just my breast, bum, nose. I am worth R500,000 actually, when I think of the nose," said Mshoza.

WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in it!

Mshoza is tired of being 'hit on' by broke men
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Many of the reactions were hilarious as some said they had lost all "hope" being with the kwaito star. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'If you're not on top, you are alone': Mshoza slams today's 'it girls'

"Our talent should bring us together, not break us apart," says Mshoza of today's female stars.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mshoza on showing up for Gigi Lamayne: 'The old ones must support the young ones'

Mshoza delivered a stunning performance at the Gigi Gang show on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nadia Nakai, Reason & Gigi - Three lit moments from the Gigi Gang Show

Gigi Lamayne, Nomuzi Mabena, Nadia Nakai and Reason showed up and showed off at the Gigi Gang show.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Looming arrests, Kelly Khumalo's fury: 5 must-read stories on Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune prays for his haters after 'phuza face' criticism TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X