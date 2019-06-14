'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims
Social media was left abuzz on Thursday after musician Mshoza posted a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
Mshoza said it's important for the people who ask her out to be aware that she is "expensive".
"Me, just when I am naked, with this body and that's before I wear the bra and the panties, I am worth more than R300,000. That is just my breast, bum, nose. I am worth R500,000 actually, when I think of the nose," said Mshoza.
Many of the reactions were hilarious as some said they had lost all "hope" being with the kwaito star. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Mshoza's message is very clear.. asisheleni ama type wethu.. nothing offensive here. pic.twitter.com/Q37udn0T6F— THE DENIM GUY (@Mxonah_) June 13, 2019
Mshoza reminds me of this queen😂🙆♀️🔥Ehhhhe so?!😩 pic.twitter.com/mrxUEKThJy— MaKhumalo Khumalo (@_Twoobz) June 13, 2019
Lol imagine cream for 6k just to be white? 🙄then still hv to give her an allowance just because we dating HELL NO... what is she bringing to the table besides being Mshoza? https://t.co/xbSg1V2Muy— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) June 13, 2019
Bleach us #Mshoza , we are your skin!!! pic.twitter.com/0m77huUsca— Makasana 2.O (@MrVicc_IKL) June 13, 2019
#Mshoza is just advising us that plastic can be recycled in other profitable ways and her idea is worth #500thou. pic.twitter.com/YOV1GAtzpy— TIME CONSTANT (@enthalpytheman) June 13, 2019
Mshoza I know your worth here's my offer pic.twitter.com/CpWzRBOjM5— Baze (@yoboybaze) June 13, 2019
We need a crowdfunding to date Mshoza South Africa pic.twitter.com/EvMU9rYkTJ— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) June 13, 2019