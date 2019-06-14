TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A vibe! Bonang's Idols SA audition is all you need to see today!

14 June 2019 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bonang Matheba's Idols SA audition was hilarious.
Image: Twitter/Bonang

So everybody knows just how talented Bonang Matheba is a TV presenter but until this past Thursday nobody knew for sure if she had a singer hidden somewhere inside of her, so when she went to Idols SA to find out, it was an interesting scene indeed.

Firstly, it is worth noting that moghel didn't queue in those ridiculously loooooong lines in an attempt to be crowned the most talented musician in SA.

Instead, in a once-in-a-lifetime chance, Bonang happened to be at the right place, at the right time, to test her vocal abilities when she found Idols SA set up at the Sunday Times Generation Next pre-award ceremony activities.

Idols SA, together with their judges Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Msengana showed up at the Sandton Convention Centre so the kids that were there could try their luck and have a l'il fun.

But Queen B showed up and stole the show with her sassy moves and uhm not-so-Beyoncé-like vocals. Nonetheless, it was an entertaining audition!

Watch the video below.

