Dumi Mkokstad to his wife: She's made me the happiest man on Earth

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad tied the knot to his girlfriend Ziphozenkosi Mthembu in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

The usually private singer gave fans a glimpse of the special day by sharing snaps on Instagram.

He also couldn't stop gushing about his wife.

"He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22 NIV what shall I render to the Lord.... for He has done so very much for me.

"I have committed my Love and my Life to one woman. Ziphozenkosi Mthembu has made me the happiest Man on Earth right now. She accepted my love and cared not about everything that was said... cause She knows and Trusts the God in me."