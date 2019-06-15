WATCH | Here's what to expect from Knuckle City starring Siv Ngesi
15 June 2019 - 14:00
One of Mzansi's few boxing films, Knuckle City is set to be released soon.
The film was shot in East London and stars Siv Ngesi.
"Dear South Africa , you don’t wanna miss this film, very proud to be part of it! This baby will blow minds!"
“There are 3 ways out of Knuckle City.Through the ring. In the back of a cop car.or in a Pine Box.”
KNUCKLE CITY
2019
COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/tpONQiTEz1