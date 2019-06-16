Skeem Saam’s Marothi: The most important role for me is being a dad

Veteran actor Macks Papo has starred in several high-profile TV productions but says his biggest role is being a dad to his 18-year-old daughter.

Macks, who plays the role of "blesser" Marothi on Skeem Saam, is fiercely protective of his daughter, once telling TshisaLIVE that he would never let her date someone like his character on the popular SABC educational drama.

But in a more recent chat, the star said that his daughter's happiness was the most important thing in the world to him.

''I won't predetermine who my daughter loves or who will marry my daughter. I wouldn't be against it, but I wouldn't endorse it. He mustn't come with millions, he must come with true love."

He said his daughter, who is currently on an exchange program in Europe, watched the show online and sends him messages about his character and the storyline that recently saw Marothi marry a woman half his age.

"She loves what I do on screens. She appreciates it, although she is more sporty than into arts. She is my world."

Macks has seen the ups and downs of the industry from disputes with production bosses to learning directing at the hands of some of the most talented TV directors in the country.

He said that through all this he learnt the value of family and being there for your kids.

"Fame is not all that. Even money, although it is important, is not the most important thing in the world to me. I believe that being a dad and being there for your children is the most important thing. You can't replace that with fame, money or anything."