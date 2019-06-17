Lady Zamar: People see me from far & assume I'm stuck up

Lady Zamar has often been told that she seems "unapproachable" but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Collide hitmaker said she was told on multiple occasions by fans how they were scared to come to her when they see her because she looked "offish".

"People see me and think I'm arrogant and just aloof but I am really the opposite. I'm just shy and sometimes get really awkward in other spaces. Like sometimes I'll forget myself and realise later that my facial expression may be saying something different. It's not intentional and once you interact with me, you'll immediately see that I am not aloof at all."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about why the direction of her upcoming album Monarch was so different from her first offering, Lady Zamar explained that she had made the decision to open up more.

Music, Lady Zamar explained, was the one space she could be vulnerable and give more of herself. She said she uses music to reveal sides of her that may even serve to "soften" the personality her fans assume she has.

"I've always been the kind of person that keeps to myself, even in social places. It took me a while to realise how it made me look from far. After being told many times that my fans thought twice before approaching me because I looked like I'm arrogant... I realised that it was because they didn't know who I was. That's not on them though because I have always been kind of a closed book. That's why this album is different, I want people to get to know me, the real me."

Zamartians are super excited!