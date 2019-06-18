DJ Zinhle on protecting Kairo from the spotlight: Sometimes I panic

While DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo may be a star of social media with her adorable posts, her mother has admitted that sometimes she fears the exposure Kairo has to the "celeb life".

It was a fear that saw Zinhle keep Kairo off social media when she was a baby, despite protests from fans who wanted a glimpse of her little one.

When Kairo was a little older, Zinhle consented to her pictures being taken for social media and a page in Kairo's name gathered hundreds of followers pretty much overnight. She now has nearly 500,000 followers.

But there has been a downside to all the attention with Zinhle recently opening up about an experience in a shopping mall when a fan "grabbed" Kairo to try take a picture of her.

"(I) had a horrible experience at the mall just now. It doesn't matter how famous or familiar Kairo's face is. It is still not okay to walk up to my child and grab her. Please realize that even if you’re a fan, you're still a stranger & as a parent, I will react," Zinhle tweeted of the incident.

It follows an incident in 2017, when Zinhle told Z'khiphani how Kairo's nanny was attacked and harassed because she didn't allow fans to take a picture with Kairo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE before the incident at the mall, DJ Zinhle said that while people were often respectful of her and realised that Kairo was just a child, she still wanted to protect her daughter.

"Sometimes I panic. We do what we can to protect her but sometimes I get scared. I think should I post this? We try to give people a glimpse of Kairo's life and let her be as free as possible but we also monitor what we put out there.

Zinhle said that while Kairo was "a born star", she wanted her little girl to live a normal life.

"She is such a sweet and energetic girl. She has her own personality and we want to make sure that she does what she wants to do. We try and bring that through in her social media posts, that at the end of the day she is just a kid doing kid things."