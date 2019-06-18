'I will not be the perfect human being people want me to be', says Cassper Nyovest

If you were expecting Cassper Nyovest to confirm to certain standards or had expectations about him, the musician has made it clear that he won't bow down to these anticipations.

With more than 2.2m followers on Twitter, Cassper made it clear on the social media platform that he isn't about to change who he is because that's what people expect of him.

"I will act out when I want to, I will tweet what I want, I will always be myself."

Cassper said that if people didn't like what he had to say or what he was doing, they should simply unfollow.