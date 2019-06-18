'I will not be the perfect human being people want me to be', says Cassper Nyovest
If you were expecting Cassper Nyovest to confirm to certain standards or had expectations about him, the musician has made it clear that he won't bow down to these anticipations.
With more than 2.2m followers on Twitter, Cassper made it clear on the social media platform that he isn't about to change who he is because that's what people expect of him.
"I will act out when I want to, I will tweet what I want, I will always be myself."
Cassper said that if people didn't like what he had to say or what he was doing, they should simply unfollow.
A lot of people are depressed because they trying to live up to society's expectations. I will not be the perfect human being people want me to be. I will act out when i want to, i will tweet what i want, i will always be myself. If you don't like it, UNFOLLOW!!! DANKIE BO LOVE!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2019
His message was liked more than 4,000 times, with comments flowing in steadily.
"We gonna follow and stand with your ups and downs. You are only human too," wrote Charles Muedi.
Yass. No matter how much negativity comes his way, he always comes out with some positive thoughts. Like I'm in awe of him— Phomolo( ˘˘̯) (@Phomzs) June 17, 2019
They'll Never Unfollow Instead They'll Be All Up In Ur Mentions Tryna Stay Relevant By Hating On You Mufasa. 🐐🔥— Chuck'TaylÔr ❤ (@Uniqkidio) June 17, 2019