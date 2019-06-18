Kid Tini says music is his 'only' plan & he won't let any drama mess with that

And for all those who thought he was a fleeting flame, his latest collabos with the OGs of the game say otherwise!

“I played the song for the OG. I played it for Stogie first and he loved the beat, and sent a verse back as soon as I sent the beat to him. And with Styles, we heard he was in the country and we jumped at the chance to play the song for him, and when we did, he really liked it. So we linked up and went into studio to make the song.”

The 21-year-old said producing the song was pretty amazing, because the mere fact that Stogie T and Styles AP were willing to make it with him meant they recognised his potential to be even greater than he is today.

“I’ll admit having the two of them receive me the way they did felt pretty special. These are people that I was listening to and being inspired by as I came up and as I grew up. For them to be on my song is really humbling; a very special moment in my career.”

Watch the music video below.