Mshoza : I'm proud of my 'expensive' body

Mshoza set the internet on fire with her fiery video warning “broke ni****” to stay away from her. And even though some agreed with her, many used the video to attack Mshoza for her looks and standards, but the musician has hit back.

Following the viral video that saw Mshoza trend at the top of the list for telling male suitors to ensure they are guaped before they attempt to ask her out, Mshoza received a lot of flack, which she said was uncalled for.

“I can't control how people react. We are all different human species. That video was just for fun ... I was sending a message to some stalker. I then realised so many girls are afraid to talk about their levels, yet men do freely, and even choose whom they wanna date,” she explained.