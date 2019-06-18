Mshoza : I'm proud of my 'expensive' body
Mshoza set the internet on fire with her fiery video warning “broke ni****” to stay away from her. And even though some agreed with her, many used the video to attack Mshoza for her looks and standards, but the musician has hit back.
Following the viral video that saw Mshoza trend at the top of the list for telling male suitors to ensure they are guaped before they attempt to ask her out, Mshoza received a lot of flack, which she said was uncalled for.
“I can't control how people react. We are all different human species. That video was just for fun ... I was sending a message to some stalker. I then realised so many girls are afraid to talk about their levels, yet men do freely, and even choose whom they wanna date,” she explained.
Mshoza, who has had a lot of plastic surgery, had many people tell her she looked better before all the procedures and that since the surgeries she’s full of herself.
The Kortes hitmaker said she couldn’t care less about haters.
“I appreciate people that say I looked better before all the surgeries. However, I have grown and this is how I have become now. I love the new me, with all the expenses attached to it. The thing is, people fear the truth. They don't want to hear the real truth. Media has told a lot of stories about me. I am on a journey of telling my own story, the way I want, no matter how painful or hard. Suddenly I am labelled isi***e for telling the truth.”
Considering the backlash, would she change anything in that video or anything about her "expensive" body. The answer, Mshoza said, is, "Hell no!"
Sis said what she said. Finish 'n klaar.