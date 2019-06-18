'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy Twar!

If you are not fighting over abs and arms in 2019, you are clearly not superstar status and should check your life.

Twitter was shaking over the long weekend when two of Mzansi's biggest musicians, Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest, threw shade at each other worse than a forest.

It all started when a fan responded to a snap of Kaybee showing off his muscles by suggesting the man was inspired by Cass.

Kaybee, who had surgery to remove fat in his breast area in 2017, was not about to let someone else shine for his body achievements and hit back with a spicy clapback mocking Cass.

"So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?" Kaybee wrote.