'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy Twar!

They fought over arms and abs

18 June 2019 - 09:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest threw some serious shade at each other.
Image: Prince Kaybee's Instagram and Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu (Cassper Nyovest)

If you are not fighting over abs and arms in 2019, you are clearly not superstar status and should check your life.

Twitter was shaking over the long weekend when two of Mzansi's biggest musicians, Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest, threw shade at each other worse than a forest.

It all started when a fan responded to a snap of Kaybee showing off his muscles by suggesting the man was inspired by Cass.

Kaybee, who had surgery to remove fat in his breast area in 2017, was not about to let someone else shine for his body achievements and hit back with a spicy clapback mocking Cass.

"So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?" Kaybee wrote.

Enter Cassper, who felt the shade and hit back with his own claims that Kaybee was using Photoshop to make himself look good.

He added that Kaybee had "bad b*tch tendencies".

"If only you could stop editing your pictures to make your waist smaller. You have bad b*tch tendencies," Cassper wrote.

Kaybee came back with his own diss, calling Cassper a "shotpan", the name for male underwear, and then flexed on the people. 

Cassper said that Kaybee had turned from a fan to a hater and brought slips to prove that Kaybee had been fanboying HARD!

"This is the end of this one for me. A fan turned a hater for no reason. You make good music man. Concentrate on that, and stop being a bad b*tch!" Cassper wrote.

Celebs and fans flocked to social media to react to the spicy exchange, with both Cassper and Kaybee trending on Twitter.

Even Metro FM DJ Mo Flava weighed in, posting a hilarious meme featuring the feuding pair and Cassper's longtime rival AKA. 

In the end, Prince Kaybee made it clear that it was all love- he just has bigger arms.

