'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy Twar!
They fought over arms and abs
If you are not fighting over abs and arms in 2019, you are clearly not superstar status and should check your life.
Twitter was shaking over the long weekend when two of Mzansi's biggest musicians, Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest, threw shade at each other worse than a forest.
It all started when a fan responded to a snap of Kaybee showing off his muscles by suggesting the man was inspired by Cass.
Kaybee, who had surgery to remove fat in his breast area in 2017, was not about to let someone else shine for his body achievements and hit back with a spicy clapback mocking Cass.
"So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?" Kaybee wrote.
Le ska lebala matsoho le tsebe ho kuka bo mme ka tlung bana beso‼️ pic.twitter.com/pebVnRjt2c— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 14, 2019
So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them? https://t.co/NNMYEMBuer— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 17, 2019
Enter Cassper, who felt the shade and hit back with his own claims that Kaybee was using Photoshop to make himself look good.
He added that Kaybee had "bad b*tch tendencies".
"If only you could stop editing your pictures to make your waist smaller. You have bad b*tch tendencies," Cassper wrote.
If only you could stop editing your pictures to make your waist smaller. You have Bad bitch tendecies. https://t.co/gZstE3l31k— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2019
Kaybee came back with his own diss, calling Cassper a "shotpan", the name for male underwear, and then flexed on the people.
Tag me when Shotpan reacts to the “Ok Shotpan” reply, I’m in studio in England with Mafikizolo but I’ll leave my phone on LOUD😊— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 17, 2019
Cassper said that Kaybee had turned from a fan to a hater and brought slips to prove that Kaybee had been fanboying HARD!
"This is the end of this one for me. A fan turned a hater for no reason. You make good music man. Concentrate on that, and stop being a bad b*tch!" Cassper wrote.
To think i wanted to tweet homie yesterday about how amazing his catalog had become and how i love Gugulethu. Then i wake up to tweets like that? Lol... Batho ba rata go sogela batho. That dude is such a bad bitch.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2019
This is the end of this one for me. A fan turned a hater for no reason. You make good music man. Concentrate on that, and stop being a bad bitch!!!! pic.twitter.com/KMDY2tTf2w— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2019
Celebs and fans flocked to social media to react to the spicy exchange, with both Cassper and Kaybee trending on Twitter.
Even Metro FM DJ Mo Flava weighed in, posting a hilarious meme featuring the feuding pair and Cassper's longtime rival AKA.
In the end, Prince Kaybee made it clear that it was all love- he just has bigger arms.
You still my hero, love you to bits blackchild for what you have done for the industry, but I just have bigger arms https://t.co/WEMa3q76lS— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 17, 2019