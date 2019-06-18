TshisaLIVE

The Queen’s Jerry nabbed Harriet, but has he been played?

18 June 2019 - 12:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake in The Queen.

It was drama galore on Monday night's episode of The Queen when detective Jerry Maake finally swooped in on Harriet for doing drugs in an epic airport scene. 

Jerry and Vuyiswa followed Harriet all the way to Durban, with the hope of catching the drug lord red handed during what she claimed was her last big delivery.

And after a confrontation on the golf course, Jerry finally got his chance to nab Harriet while she, Kea and Gracious were on the way to a flight out of Joburg.

The group walked into an empty airport and were immediately suspicious. As they looked around Jerry and Vee walked towards them from the far side of the hall and cops burst through the door.

While Jerry was in Durban, Kagiso was arrested for drug dealing in Johannesburg.

It was a glorious moment for those who were #TeamJerry but others were not happy with the arrest and called for malume to give her a break.

Others suggested that the substance he found in Harriet's bags were actually baking soda and the cop had been played.

Fans of the show made their opinions known through hilarious memes and messages.

