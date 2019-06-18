TshisaLIVE

Thuso Mbedu remembers a time when it 'hurt to even hope'

18 June 2019 - 11:46 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Thuso Mbedu has been an inspiration to many young people.
Thuso Mbedu has been an inspiration to many young people.
Image: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Actress Thuso Mbedu has never hidden the fact that she's had a tough upbringing, and she recently looked back at a time in her life when she felt entirely hopeless.

Thuso took to Twitter to reflect on how there were times the light at the end of the tunnel didn't seem like it would ever break the darkness. She said, just three years ago, it was even painful to hope for better days.

"I remember when it hurt to hope. There was a time in my life where no hope was better than false hope because it hurt to hope. This was three years ago. Feels like a lifetime ago."

The actress has emerged victorious from her "hopelessness" and her life has changed dramatically from the one she had three years ago.

Her story has inspired many aspiring actors.

Not only is she a two-time Emmy nominated actress, but she's also been recognised for her stellar acting at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

At the moment, Mzansi is waiting in anticipation to see her represent as she takes on the lead role in Barry Jenkins's adaptation of The Underground Railroad.

You go, girl! Here's why Thuso Mbedu's US gig is a BIG deal!

'Yassssss Thuso!'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thuso has been cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel.

Taking to social media to share her big news, Thuso shared her joy at finally being able to share the news and just how excited she was.

"My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now," she said.

Thuso is truly inspirational! Look here sis, you are doing great!

MORE

'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy Twar!

They fought over arms and abs
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kid Tini says music is his 'only' plan & he won't let any drama mess with that

'I finished matric and I knew, I had already made up my mind, about how I was going to make my mark in the world and make my money'
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

DJ Zinhle on protecting Kairo from the spotlight: Sometimes I panic

"We do what we can to protect her but sometimes I get scared"
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'Days of Our Life' star Alison Sweeney's living her best life in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X