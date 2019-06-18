Thuso Mbedu remembers a time when it 'hurt to even hope'

Actress Thuso Mbedu has never hidden the fact that she's had a tough upbringing, and she recently looked back at a time in her life when she felt entirely hopeless.

Thuso took to Twitter to reflect on how there were times the light at the end of the tunnel didn't seem like it would ever break the darkness. She said, just three years ago, it was even painful to hope for better days.

"I remember when it hurt to hope. There was a time in my life where no hope was better than false hope because it hurt to hope. This was three years ago. Feels like a lifetime ago."

The actress has emerged victorious from her "hopelessness" and her life has changed dramatically from the one she had three years ago.

Her story has inspired many aspiring actors.

Not only is she a two-time Emmy nominated actress, but she's also been recognised for her stellar acting at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

At the moment, Mzansi is waiting in anticipation to see her represent as she takes on the lead role in Barry Jenkins's adaptation of The Underground Railroad.