Tory Lanez slams director for colourism
The musician slammed a director's decision to substitute a dark-skinned girl for a lighter-skinned actress
Tory Lanez has defended his decision to call out a director of a music video for allegedly discriminating against models for their dark complexion, telling fans that he was simply trying to "bring awareness to an important topic of discussion that never gets addressed".
Tory made headlines and sparked massive debate on social media over the weekend when he posted an Instagram video of a music video shoot, where the directors allegedly substituted a model with a dark complexion for one with a lighter skin tone.
He went off in the caption, claiming that he was not going to let any director devalue black women.
"This is an ongoing problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop. As a black man, sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do. But what I'm not going to do is allow any of these directors to devalue our black women.
"Countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of colour for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair, etc. It's our responsibility as artists to stand up and not let this happen. It's BEEN time to embrace our woman of colour. Black is beautiful," he wrote.
While many applauded Tory for his stand, others called BS on the post and claimed that it had not happened as the rapper had claimed.
The dark-skinned model Sultry Shen took to Instagram to call it fake news.
“Where’s the scene then if Tory wanted me so bad. The director is the best director I know. Fake news."
However, the light-skinned model Mia Rothwell said the video was not staged and went on to call out colourism in the industry.
In the chaos that ensued, Tory took to Instagram to defend his decision to post the video and address the issue of colourism.
"I went out of my way to bring awareness to an important topic of discussion that never gets addressed. The internet has a funny way of trying to make light of truthful sh*t. If it was a publicity stunt why would I be doing it for someone else's music video?” he asked, adding that the video was sent to him from someone at the shoot and all parties present involved knew what happened that day.