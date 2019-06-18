Tory Lanez slams director for colourism

Tory Lanez has defended his decision to call out a director of a music video for allegedly discriminating against models for their dark complexion, telling fans that he was simply trying to "bring awareness to an important topic of discussion that never gets addressed".

Tory made headlines and sparked massive debate on social media over the weekend when he posted an Instagram video of a music video shoot, where the directors allegedly substituted a model with a dark complexion for one with a lighter skin tone.

He went off in the caption, claiming that he was not going to let any director devalue black women.

"This is an ongoing problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop. As a black man, sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do. But what I'm not going to do is allow any of these directors to devalue our black women.

"Countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of colour for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair, etc. It's our responsibility as artists to stand up and not let this happen. It's BEEN time to embrace our woman of colour. Black is beautiful," he wrote.