TshisaLIVE

5 things you need to know about Nasty C's new album as hype gets stronger

19 June 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nasty C's fans are about to receive new music!
Nasty C's fans are about to receive new music!
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Fans of rapper Nasty C are floating on cloud nine after the rapper finally confirmed their suspicions that there's new music on the way, and, from the looks of it they have good reason to be excited.

The rapper, whose album Strings and Bling has won awards and the hearts of hip-hop fans, shared the news of a new album. He explained that it was because of the unwavering support from his fans that he felt it was time to drop another project.

"Y'all got me in my feelings right now. I love all of you, even the ones that don't wish me well. If you a real hater, I respect that because you are real. I won't be taking my foot off your neck though. Get comfy. Album soon," he said.

As the hype gets hotter, here are five reasons why it looks like summer is gonna be litty!

It has an interesting title 

#ZuluManWithSomePower

The rapper has already hinted some awesome international collabos.

Hint hint: T.I and Young Thug

It already sounds like fire!

Here's a sneak peak!

Nasty may introduce some new talent through his #LiftAsYouRise initiative.

Nasty has been skipping sleep to make it happen!

MORE

'You don't need to dress like that' - Nadia Nakai's hot outfit split the net

Nadia Nakai's outfit was a lot or a loss, depending on who you ask
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy Twar!

They fought over arms and abs
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Kid Tini says music is his 'only' plan & he won't let any drama mess with that

'I finished matric and I knew, I had already made up my mind, about how I was going to make my mark in the world and make my money'
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  3. Nakhane on leaving SA: I wasn't fleeing the 'Inxeba' hate TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | 'Days of Our Life' star Alison Sweeney's living her best life in the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X