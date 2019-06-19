5 things you need to know about Nasty C's new album as hype gets stronger
Fans of rapper Nasty C are floating on cloud nine after the rapper finally confirmed their suspicions that there's new music on the way, and, from the looks of it they have good reason to be excited.
The rapper, whose album Strings and Bling has won awards and the hearts of hip-hop fans, shared the news of a new album. He explained that it was because of the unwavering support from his fans that he felt it was time to drop another project.
"Y'all got me in my feelings right now. I love all of you, even the ones that don't wish me well. If you a real hater, I respect that because you are real. I won't be taking my foot off your neck though. Get comfy. Album soon," he said.
As the hype gets hotter, here are five reasons why it looks like summer is gonna be litty!
It has an interesting title
#ZuluManWithSomePower
The rapper has already hinted some awesome international collabos.
Hint hint: T.I and Young Thug
LOOK @ GOD. I’m in PORTUGAL & right in the middle of DOING WHAT I LOVE I GET A DM FROM THE PERSON WHO IS THE REASON I DO WHAT IM DOING, TELLING ME TO CHECK MY MAIL... AMAZING VERSE ON MY FAVORITE SONG I CANT WAIT TILL YALL HEAR THIS SHIT❗️THANK YOU GOD FOR T.I.P BLESS HIM MORE— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) January 21, 2019
It already sounds like fire!
Here's a sneak peak!
My fans been good to me ♥️ I got treats for y’all this summer! Drop a 💪🏾 IF YOU READYYYYY!!! #ZuluManWithSomePower pic.twitter.com/g1WgLYD6Yt— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) June 15, 2019
Nasty may introduce some new talent through his #LiftAsYouRise initiative.
BITCHES I'M ABOUT TO BE ON A @Nasty_CSA AND @TELLAMANWORLD SONG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #LiftAsYouRise WE MADE IT!!!— Hanna NOT "Hannah" (@therealnigist) May 24, 2019
#LifeAsYouRise the amount of talent is unbelievable. Thank y’all for not sleeping on yourselves. Something will happen— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) April 4, 2019
Nasty has been skipping sleep to make it happen!
Studio is all I know these days. I’m not even eating much I was JUST chubby a week ago 🤦🏽♂️— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) June 17, 2019