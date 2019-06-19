5 things you need to know about Nasty C's new album as hype gets stronger

Fans of rapper Nasty C are floating on cloud nine after the rapper finally confirmed their suspicions that there's new music on the way, and, from the looks of it they have good reason to be excited.

The rapper, whose album Strings and Bling has won awards and the hearts of hip-hop fans, shared the news of a new album. He explained that it was because of the unwavering support from his fans that he felt it was time to drop another project.

"Y'all got me in my feelings right now. I love all of you, even the ones that don't wish me well. If you a real hater, I respect that because you are real. I won't be taking my foot off your neck though. Get comfy. Album soon," he said.

As the hype gets hotter, here are five reasons why it looks like summer is gonna be litty!

It has an interesting title

#ZuluManWithSomePower