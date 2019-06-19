Babes Wodumo says it's hard being called 'the next' Lebo Mathosa or Brenda Fassie

Babes Wodumo has admitted that she's been amazed by her journey and her "strength" as she strives to live up to the legends she's been compared to but she's also shared that it hasn't been easy.

The Wololo hitmaker has been hogging the headlines for anything but her music and talent lately and she took to Instagram to remind her fans (and maybe herself) that she has been dubbed the "national treasure" and has been compared to the legendary Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa.

She said no matter how many times she's been likened to the late greats, she doubted it at first but now she's wondering if there's something to it.

"When most people called me the next Lebo Mathosa or Brenda Fassie ngavele ngabona bedlala ngami but these days I sit and wonder, Father are you sure?" she asked.

Babes said that she wishes she could ask Lebo or Brenda for advice on how to make it to the legendary status they got to, because at the moment only God knows.

"Sometimes I wish they both were alive because I wanna ask them... How did you do it? How did you get over it? Unkulunkulu owaziyo... Weeeeeeeee Jesu wami namanje ngisamangele ngamandla onginike wona," she said.

Watch her in her element below: