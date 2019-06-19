DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!'

Popular radio personality Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane has responded to questions about his return to Metro FM after being suspended, telling followers that he is not sure when he will be back on air.

The star made headlines and was the talk of social media after Sunday World reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air. He has not been on air since last week.

Fans took to social media using the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh to demand that he return to the morning show. They also threatened to boycott the station if their demands were not met.