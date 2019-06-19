IN MEMES | So much drama! Why isn't Nyan Nyan on Moja Love vele?
Viewers of Nyan Nyan are used to the high drama episodes they are exposed to weekly. However after they met Teboogo and Nthabiseng (who also happens to be Maletsatsi) they were certain that the show should be on Moja Love because that's where its peer shows are.
The reality TV programme sees lovers ask the show to help them confess the "truth" to their partners and reconcile.
Viewers met Nthabiseng, who out of desperation was giving Tebogo (her online boyfriend, who she was also catfishing as Maletsatsi) money and monthly data and airtime allowance. The same Tebogo stayed with her despite having been aware of her other fake identity and after a month started pressuring her to give him a baby.
Tweeps couldn't believe it as the story unfolded. The bravery of Nthabiseng to come on national TV and admit to an online boyfriend that she wasn't who she said she was left them shook.
When Nthabiseng said: "Seeing as he was unemployed, I sent him about R1,000, airtime and data monthly because I love him," tweeps prepared the memes.
#nyannyan I need a "Nthabiseng" chick in my life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/exdRNwiBEm— Tee Chiloane (@TCHILOANERSA) June 18, 2019
#NyanNyan— KOLOBE_Jay (@kolobejay) June 18, 2019
R1000 every month end iyoo Teboho nfana pic.twitter.com/QaNkSp7Ajk
#NyanNyan— Fivo_Ls (@FivorskiDj) June 18, 2019
I need a nthabeleng in my life right now.. thousand-nyana #Buuu in my account hle pic.twitter.com/WkON16wNZz
#NyanNyan— TPwear (@pwear_t) June 18, 2019
" I want her to give me a child so that she could only date me " yhoooo😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FqEPY1lOqk
So Tebogo think having a child with a woman, automatically you own her.... Someone please show him single parents#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ndrnhW5WRl— 16______June (@koma_simon) June 18, 2019
Lol Nthabiseng found love #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/PvP6qoGYm1— @Attorney_Fortu (@Fortuna62075057) June 18, 2019
This is a classic blesser and blessee story 😂🤣— Tshegofatso Radebe (@radebe_james) June 18, 2019
'Money for clothes and house essentials'
Dlala wena tebza bantwana #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/kFEwyEVIrm
So Tebogo ufuna umntwana with a girl that you haven't met physically and you've only been dating on FB for a month #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/AkhozYkDfo— Magaga Thabiso (@MagagaThabiso12) June 18, 2019
#NyanNyan guys... all these people we see on this show... are they 100% upstairs? pic.twitter.com/HMK4hjn8i9— TuMeLo ChAuKe (@iamtumeloc) June 18, 2019
This episode should be nominated for an award #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/1TxpFrzhSA— Dzunisani Margo (@margo_dzunisani) June 18, 2019