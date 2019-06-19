IN MEMES | So much drama! Why isn't Nyan Nyan on Moja Love vele?

Viewers of Nyan Nyan are used to the high drama episodes they are exposed to weekly. However after they met Teboogo and Nthabiseng (who also happens to be Maletsatsi) they were certain that the show should be on Moja Love because that's where its peer shows are.

The reality TV programme sees lovers ask the show to help them confess the "truth" to their partners and reconcile.

Viewers met Nthabiseng, who out of desperation was giving Tebogo (her online boyfriend, who she was also catfishing as Maletsatsi) money and monthly data and airtime allowance. The same Tebogo stayed with her despite having been aware of her other fake identity and after a month started pressuring her to give him a baby.

Tweeps couldn't believe it as the story unfolded. The bravery of Nthabiseng to come on national TV and admit to an online boyfriend that she wasn't who she said she was left them shook.

When Nthabiseng said: "Seeing as he was unemployed, I sent him about R1,000, airtime and data monthly because I love him," tweeps prepared the memes.