'It will happen': Zodwa Wabantu u-turns on wedding plans AGAIN!

19 June 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Looks like Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda are still headed to the altar.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa

In just a matter of two weeks, Zodwa Wabantu's wedding has been off, on hold and now it's all systems go again, and Zodwa's fans can't keep up.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Zodwa explained that because marriage is such "big step" she won't just "continue" because of pressure.

After having explained just a week before why the wedding is on ice, Zodwa said the wedding was back on again, even though she hadn't completely "fixed" the issues that gave her cold feet in the first place.

"Yes, the wedding is on again, it was never really off, just on hold," Zodwa began.

Zodwa said she's pinned down the weekend or two after Durban July for her wedding ceremony and that while she and Ntobeko still had a lot to "deal" with before the big day, she was determined to see her big day come to life.

"I don't know a lot of things but the one thing I know is that I do what I say I'll do, I'm not the type to just back out of things. But, I know that if it is necessary I can always change my mind. We have a lot to talk about and we will be doing so when I see him."

Zodwa Wabantu tells all on those 'pre-wedding' jitters: Things have changed

Zodwa says since popping the question, something has changed and the energy ain't the same
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE last week that things were not the same in her household since she popped the question.

"I'm a person who is very sensitive to the energy around me and the current energy hasn't been nice. I'm not happy. I work hard and when I go home, I want to be at peace but the energy in my home hasn't been pure lately. With everything that is going on, I have been feeling like I am losing Zodwa and I can't allow that to happen," she said at the time.

Asked if she was abandoning her "sensitivity to the energy around her", the entertainer said she was actively dealing with the changes that made her hold off the wedding, but was confident that the wedding would "definitely happen".

