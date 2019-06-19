'It will happen': Zodwa Wabantu u-turns on wedding plans AGAIN!

In just a matter of two weeks, Zodwa Wabantu's wedding has been off, on hold and now it's all systems go again, and Zodwa's fans can't keep up.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Zodwa explained that because marriage is such "big step" she won't just "continue" because of pressure.

After having explained just a week before why the wedding is on ice, Zodwa said the wedding was back on again, even though she hadn't completely "fixed" the issues that gave her cold feet in the first place.

"Yes, the wedding is on again, it was never really off, just on hold," Zodwa began.

Zodwa said she's pinned down the weekend or two after Durban July for her wedding ceremony and that while she and Ntobeko still had a lot to "deal" with before the big day, she was determined to see her big day come to life.

"I don't know a lot of things but the one thing I know is that I do what I say I'll do, I'm not the type to just back out of things. But, I know that if it is necessary I can always change my mind. We have a lot to talk about and we will be doing so when I see him."