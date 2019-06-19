K Naomi gets slammed hard after tweeting 'I hate bipolar people'

Tweeps expressed their disgust at the seemingly ignorant tweet and went on to slam Naomi and even reminded her that nobody said they hate her "vibes" when she openly shared her depression journey in 2018.

Naomi revealed at the time she was seeing a psychologist and depending on her family's support to deal with minor depression.

"So... This year I’ve been suffering from minor depression. As small as it may seem I hit rock bottom and felt like I couldn’t handle or wasn’t in control of my life. With the help of family and a psychologist, I’ve been pushing through. Thought I’d share," she said.

Tweeps, including celebrities like Florence Masebe and Thando Thabethe, couldn't believe that Naomi could be so "reckless" in her tweet about bipolar disorder.

"I'm speechless," said Florence before she apologised to a tweep who seemed hurt by K Naomi's tweet. "Sorry. Those who know the journey understand the seriousness of the illness," Florence said.

