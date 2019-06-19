TshisaLIVE

K Naomi gets slammed hard after tweeting 'I hate bipolar people'

19 June 2019 - 09:05 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
K Naomi got major backlash on social media after she tweeted about her dislike of bipolar people.
K Naomi got major backlash on social media after she tweeted about her dislike of bipolar people.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media personality K Naomi landed in hot water on the social media streets on Wednesday morning after her tweet showing a lack of understanding for mental illnesses, particularly bipolar disorder, went viral.

Naomi, who has shared that she's suffered from depression in the past, randomly took to Twitter on Tuesday night to talk about how she "hates" bipolar people and their ever-changing vibes.

"I hate bipolar people... You can’t always switch up, choose your vibes and be about them," she wrote.

Tweeps expressed their disgust at the seemingly ignorant tweet and went on to slam Naomi and even reminded her that nobody said they hate her "vibes" when she openly shared her depression journey in 2018.

Naomi revealed at the time she was seeing a psychologist and depending on her family's support to deal with minor depression.

"So... This year I’ve been suffering from minor depression. As small as it may seem I hit rock bottom and felt like I couldn’t handle or wasn’t in control of my life. With the help of family and a psychologist, I’ve been pushing through. Thought I’d share," she said.

Tweeps, including celebrities like Florence Masebe and Thando Thabethe, couldn't believe that Naomi could be so "reckless" in her tweet about bipolar disorder.

"I'm speechless," said Florence before she apologised to a tweep who seemed hurt by K Naomi's tweet. "Sorry. Those who know the journey understand the seriousness of the illness," Florence said.

Here are some of the reactions.

MORE

DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!'

When will Fresh return to the airwaves?
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai: I don’t hate Juju, I just asked what the EFF's succession plan is

Ntsiki wants to make a few things clear.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

5 things you need to know about Nasty C's new album as hype gets stronger

Looks like summer is going to be LIT thanks to a Zulu Man With Some Power
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You don't need to dress like that' - Nadia Nakai's hot outfit split the net TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X