'Queerbaiting' or political move? Debate rages over Taylor Swift video

Powerful message for LGBTI rights or using the community to her advantage? That's the big debate around Taylor Swift and her new music video, You need to calm down.

Taylor released the video on Monday and it features a host of high-profile names linked to the LGBTI community including Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres.

At the end of the video, the musician asks fans to sign a petition which advocates for the equal rights of all.

"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads a message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."

While many of applauded her move by using her celebrity power to add influence over the matter in the US, calling it her most powerful political move yet, others have accused Taylor of using the "queer" fraternity to increase profits.

The terms "queerbaiting", in reference to the video, has gained momentum on social media, with many insisting Taylor has never aligned herself to the community and is simply doing it for profit. The video was released during Pride month and has become has instant anthem for equality for some.