'Queerbaiting' or political move? Debate rages over Taylor Swift video
Powerful message for LGBTI rights or using the community to her advantage? That's the big debate around Taylor Swift and her new music video, You need to calm down.
Taylor released the video on Monday and it features a host of high-profile names linked to the LGBTI community including Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres.
At the end of the video, the musician asks fans to sign a petition which advocates for the equal rights of all.
"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads a message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."
While many of applauded her move by using her celebrity power to add influence over the matter in the US, calling it her most powerful political move yet, others have accused Taylor of using the "queer" fraternity to increase profits.
The terms "queerbaiting", in reference to the video, has gained momentum on social media, with many insisting Taylor has never aligned herself to the community and is simply doing it for profit. The video was released during Pride month and has become has instant anthem for equality for some.
all anyone is saying is that taylor swifts new single is a PRIME example of queerbaiting. she used pride month to her advantage to get people to think she made a “gay anthem” to make her more money while also contributing nothing to the lgbt community.— lily 🌸 (@esnyuh) June 14, 2019
Taylor Swift profited off of conservative dollars when she was America’s conservative sweetheart, and said nothing, and now wants to act as if she’s been some outspoken LGBTQ activist and profit off of queerbaiting. Please tell me y’all don’t buy it 🙄— mobara (@SarahMobara) June 17, 2019
Taylor Swift dropping a song/music video about queerness during pride month is literally just a white cishet woman queerbaiting and profiting off of queerness??? y'all seriously still stan her??— 🌱 (@nuoc_mami_) June 17, 2019
Debate over the motive behind the song has raged since its release, with many arguing that the reason really doesn't matter, but rather what change it may bring.
We want to celebrate queer artists but when Taylor Swift puts them in a video it’s queerbaiting? I’m tired.— 🐝Condoginnit🐝 (@Condoginnit) June 17, 2019
Taylor Swift literally ending the YNTCD video with “sign my petition supporting the Equal Rights Act, demand change”— Ariel Kersey [is querying] 🏳️🌈 (@arielkersey) June 17, 2019
Y’all: QuEErbaItINg. sHe DOesN’t CaRE aBOut ThE LGBTQ* cOmmUNitY#YouNeedToCalmDowm
what queerbaiting is: two straight people hinting at the idea that they're a couple bc their fans want them to be one— n i n a 🦋 (@livewireswift) June 16, 2019
what queerbaiting isnt: taylor swift making a fun pop song that supports queer people