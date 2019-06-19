TshisaLIVE

Sjava wasn't impressed by 'English' cyphers for Sway & tweeps are touched!

19 June 2019 - 11:29 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Sjava asked why none of the rappers that 'impressed' with their cyphers rapped in vernac.
Sjava asked why none of the rappers that 'impressed' with their cyphers rapped in vernac.
Image: Oupa Bopape

While many hip-hop lovers are still high over the "amazing" cyphers for Sway at the Castle Light Unlocks concert, Sjava touched a couple of nerves when he expressed his disappointment at the lack of vernac representation on that stage.

Rappers such as A-Reece, Rouge and Moozlie impressed US hip-hop head and radio presenter Sway Calloway when they dropped bar after bar during an improvised freestyle cyclical rapping session aka cypher.

But Sjava asked where their native languages were and why they only used English? He further questioned why not one SA rapper bothered rapping in vernac.

"So vele at that Meek show yesterday there was not even one rapper that raps in a South African Language at the Sway cyphers," he tweeted.

Sjava explained that he was not taking anything away from how good the rappers that represented were. He said that he just wanted to highlight that at least one rapper could have been authentic enough to impress in their vernacular.

Hip-hop fans had different reactions to Sjava's question.

While some seemed to agree with the rapper and said there should have been at least one rapper who represented Mzansi languages, others thought he was just being "unnecessarily woke".

"There's nothing wrong with rapping in English, your tweet is in English," one tweep said.

Here are some of the reactions.

MORE

K Naomi gets slammed hard after tweeting 'I hate bipolar people'

People on Twitter couldn't believe the level of ignorance on K Naomi's tweet.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'It will happen': Zodwa Wabantu u-turns on wedding plans AGAIN!

"Yes, the wedding is on again, it was never really off, just on hold," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!'

When will Fresh return to the airwaves?
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

5 things you need to know about Nasty C's new album as hype gets stronger

Looks like summer is going to be LIT thanks to a Zulu Man With Some Power
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You don't need to dress like that' - Nadia Nakai's hot outfit split the net TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Shotpan' and 'bad b*tch tendencies' - Inside Cassper & Prince Kaybee's spicy ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X