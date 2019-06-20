TshisaLIVE

Cassper defends Nadia against 'revealing' outfit hate

20 June 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper out strongly in Nadia Nakai's defence.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has hit back over the hate Nadia Nakai got for her revealing neon yellow and green  snakeskin bodysuit at the Castle Light Unlocks concert over the weekend. 

Nadia topped the trends list for over 24 hours as critics tore the look apart. 

Sis showed up with a long-sleeve neon yellow and green snakeskin extra-revealing high-cut g-string bodysuit and finished off the look with cut-out knee-length snakeskin boots.

Some people commended Nadia on the bold look, while others slammed it. 

Cassper took to Twitter in the wake of the storm and told everyone to back off and let Nadia wear what she wants to. 

