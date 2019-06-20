K Naomi apologises for bipolar slur: I used the wrong word, in the worst way

K Naomi has issued a public apology after her tweet about mental illness was labelled insensitive and went viral.

The media personality was dragged after she tweeted about her dislike for "bipolar" people, who always change their vibes. She came out to admit that she used the word bipolar in an inappropriate way and that in fact, she was referring to moody people.

"I'm so sorry to everyone I have offended with my tone-deaf tweet on bipolar and persons affected by the illness," Naomi said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

She went to explain the logic behind her cringe-worthy tweet.

"My comment was not meant to offend, but rather to vent about people I found to be moody and inconsistent towards me. I used the wrong descriptor to carry my point across and for this, I am extremely sorry."

In the now deleted tweet, Naomi said: "I hate bipolar people... You can’t always switch up, choose your vibes and be about them."