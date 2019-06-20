K Naomi apologises for bipolar slur: I used the wrong word, in the worst way
K Naomi has issued a public apology after her tweet about mental illness was labelled insensitive and went viral.
The media personality was dragged after she tweeted about her dislike for "bipolar" people, who always change their vibes. She came out to admit that she used the word bipolar in an inappropriate way and that in fact, she was referring to moody people.
"I'm so sorry to everyone I have offended with my tone-deaf tweet on bipolar and persons affected by the illness," Naomi said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
She went to explain the logic behind her cringe-worthy tweet.
"My comment was not meant to offend, but rather to vent about people I found to be moody and inconsistent towards me. I used the wrong descriptor to carry my point across and for this, I am extremely sorry."
In the now deleted tweet, Naomi said: "I hate bipolar people... You can’t always switch up, choose your vibes and be about them."
Naomi, who expressed her regret and remorse over the tweet, said she wasn't going to pretend that she did nothing wrong because she realised that she had.
She added that as a person who has suffered from depression, she knew how hard it was to deal with mental illness daily.
"As someone who has suffered from depression, I know too well the difficulties experienced by persons suffering from mental illness. I regret offending everyone and I do agree that some education on my part is necessary. I'm sorry."
Naomi also tweeted a series of tweets to apologize profusely.
Read the rest of her apologetic thread below.
Apologies to everyone about my previous post. My intention wasn’t to offend anyone...— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) June 19, 2019
I should have used different wording.
I was just trying to say that I’m tired of people who always switch up. It’s either we vibe or we don’t...
Apologies 🙏🏽
I realise that I have offended a lot of people, and I am really sorry. I can’t even use the fact that I was angry as an excuse to have sounded so ignorant about mental illness. I used the wrong word, in the worst way, making light of something very serious. I’m very sorry!— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) June 19, 2019
I am totally aware and know where I was wrong. This is a lesson for me to think before I tweet and to never tweet when I’m angry 🙏🏽 Apologies again. https://t.co/odgx0b6zGo— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) June 19, 2019