POLL | Does Pearl Thusi do a good job on 'Behind The Story' or nah?

Every week, since season two of Behind The Story began, TV host Pearl Thusi trended on social media for her interview skills.
However, after her interview with AKA on June 5 and her recent one with Kelly Khumalo on Wednesday, Pearl's interviewing skills have been criticised.
Social media users even suggested that Thusi should be replaced.
Pearl can't keep up with smart guests. Kelly is being intentionally evasive. They should replace Pearl with Masechaba Ndlovu or Dineo Ranaka. Pearl ia only good at interviewing gqom artists.— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) June 19, 2019
Pearl is so unprofessional she ends the show by saying “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me outside this show”. This interview was WEAK!!!!!!! #BehindTheStory— Puseletso Mofokeng (@Letsoh_Mofokeng) June 19, 2019
The fact that pearl mentioned that she is friends with Khumalo is just WEAK. Pearl stop apologizing every time you have to ask a question . Just Aaassssssskkkkkk #BehindTheStory— Puseletso Mofokeng (@Letsoh_Mofokeng) June 19, 2019
On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Pearl was heavily criticised by veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi for the way she handled certain parts of her interview with AKA.
According to Tlhabi, Pearl failed to ask "tough questions" when AKA was talking about cheating on the mother of his child DJ Zinhle with Bonang Matheba and also breaking up with Matheba and reconciling with Zinhle.
Tlhabi also expressed her opinion on how Pearl asked AKA about the "rocks" he tweeted about after his break-up with Matheba. She said she felt that Pearl could have handled it better instead of "giggling" her way through the interview.
After the interview with Kelly, Pearl took to Twitter and said the show was not a "not a tabloid fest", adding that people can't expect her to "ambush" her guests.
This show is not a tabloid fest. I will not use this platform as a sensationalist platform to attack my black brothers and sisters and break them down.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 19, 2019
I'm celebrating them while I get to know and understand their story. It's THEIR STORY. Not mine, and my feeling come second.
And to expect me to ambush my guests or make them feel attacked by my line of questioning will never happen. To change their opinions or stories with my feelings or moral ethics/code is not what the show is about.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 19, 2019
Its called behind the story, not what Pearl thinks.
