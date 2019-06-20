TshisaLIVE

You tell us and vote

POLL | Does Pearl Thusi do a good job on 'Behind The Story' or nah?

20 June 2019 - 10:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Is Pearl Thusi a good interviewer or nah?
Image: Instagram

Is she good or is she just winging it?

Every week, since season two of Behind The Story began, TV host Pearl Thusi trended on social media for her interview skills.

However, after her interview with AKA on June 5 and her recent one with Kelly Khumalo on Wednesday, Pearl's interviewing skills have been criticised.

Social media users even suggested that Thusi should be replaced.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Pearl was heavily criticised by veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi for the way she handled certain parts of her interview with AKA.

According to Tlhabi, Pearl failed to ask "tough questions" when AKA was talking about cheating on the mother of his child DJ Zinhle with Bonang Matheba and also breaking up with Matheba and reconciling with Zinhle.

Tlhabi also expressed her opinion on how Pearl asked AKA about the "rocks" he tweeted about after his break-up with Matheba. She said she felt that Pearl could have handled it better instead of "giggling" her way through the interview.

Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those 'rocks'

Looks like school was in session...
20 hours ago

After the interview with Kelly, Pearl took to Twitter and said the show was not a "not a tabloid fest", adding that people can't expect her to "ambush" her guests.

So the question remains...

