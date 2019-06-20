'The Queen’s' Mmabatho had one job and now EVERYONE is angry!

The Queen fans think they have found their very own Mabena after Mmabatho was given the task of destroying evidence and failed dismally.

Mmabatho has been learning the tricks of the trade with the Khozas, but panicked on Wednesday night's episode when she was asked to destroy records of the family's drug trade.

In a flat panic and crisis of conscience, Shaka's makoti didn't dump the book, burn it or move it for safekeeping. Instead, she destroyed one page at a time.

She had only just started when the cops walked in, confiscated the book and a laptop. That means that Harriet and her family may be found guilty on the evidence in the book and on the laptop.

It was frustrating for tweeps to watch and soon Mmabatho's name was trending high up the Twitter trends list, as angry fans slammed her for her actions.

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo, who plays Mmabatho, was also flooded with angry messages and she took to Twitter to tell tweeps to stop insulting her.

"The problem is thinking Mmabatho is behind this account. I truly understand your frustration. And I don’t mind you going in on my character, call her what you must. There’s a whole hashtag for that, have fun. Mare tag me and insult me o tlo nyela!

"There is a proper way of expressing your frustration about a show without insulting the talent. Le tlwaela batho lona!"

Still the memes kept rolling: