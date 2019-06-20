The twar between Cassper and Prince Kaybee flares up again
Like the cold front heading to Jozi, the twar between Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Just days after the pair threw serious shade at each other in a twar over biceps, the two musicians traded fresh blows and spawned more nicknames for each other.
The feud was reignited by none other than former Generations actor and musician Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo, who took to Twitter to weigh in on the twar and post pictures of his own biceps.
Guys so wonke umntu oposter ingalo zakhe uKwi competition with Cassper and Prince? Kudala siPoster nje 🤷🏾♂️ give us a break 😂😂😂😂 SOZE SINGA POSTI!!!! 🤣 tshii pic.twitter.com/cbidCEZIJ9— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) June 19, 2019
"Princess Kaybee"
Cassper responded by saying that it wasn't a competition and "Princess Kaybee" was the one who was desperate to make it one.
Lol... You're right my dude. It's not a competition.... You have been training for years too... That bad bad called Princess Kaybee is the one who made it a competition talking about how he has bigger arms when he uses apps to make his waist smaller like a typcal bad bad. Stupid! https://t.co/jhpM9BBJWr— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 19, 2019
"Roberto Carlos"
Kaybee was ready for action and hit back at Cassper, bringing up his football skills and challenging him to a 5-a-side game to settle their feud once and for all.
Roberto Carlos mamela mo...,— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 19, 2019
I saw u running around a 5-a-side pitch. How about you get your best team, I get mine, pick a venue and we settle this‼️? Ai o busy o buwa o le mong for two days now and rona re busy in studio https://t.co/QBszWaafQI
"Princess Gugulethu Mabena"
But Cassper wasn't here for a showdown and told Kaybee to stop it or he would expose him.
He also said he could "be very petty" and then showed just how much by posting receipts when Kaybee laughed off the threat.
Nah, there's nothing to settle and i don't wanna play soccer with niggas who wear fake Patek watches. I suggest you chill before i post the pictures of your fake iced out watch and its real price. O sogetse the wrong dude. I can be very petty. https://t.co/GPMoOMQL5s— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 19, 2019
Lol 😂 mare Roberto thats exactly what I was expecting from you, the closer to the ground the more petty one gets‼️ Oh and I’ve beeeen chilled, tag me when you post the watch yeah?😊 https://t.co/vU7sGmXHZc— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 19, 2019
There you go. Posing with a Fake Patek Phillip from Small street. I got more receipts if you wanna go on. Let me know if we done being petty. pic.twitter.com/BumUNc03ML— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 19, 2019
True. I can be very childish. The only difference is, i never started this whole thing. I was just going about my day when Princess Gugulethu Mabena came for me unprovoked. People always wanna talk about how i react and never wanna talk about how people just came at me. https://t.co/BD9oyu4TgS— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 19, 2019
"Drop suspension"
Prince Kaybee wasn't bothered and said he was ready to settle his fight with "drop suspension" on the music charts.
If “Drop Suspension” posts his cars, house and watch I’m taking the L and dipping..., see you all on the music charts😊— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 19, 2019