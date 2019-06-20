The twar between Cassper and Prince Kaybee flares up again

Like the cold front heading to Jozi, the twar between Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Just days after the pair threw serious shade at each other in a twar over biceps, the two musicians traded fresh blows and spawned more nicknames for each other.

The feud was reignited by none other than former Generations actor and musician Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo, who took to Twitter to weigh in on the twar and post pictures of his own biceps.