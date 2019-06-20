TshisaLIVE

The twar between Cassper and Prince Kaybee flares up again

20 June 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest continue to throw serious shade at each other.
Image: Prince Kaybee's Instagram and Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu (Cassper Nyovest)

Like the cold front heading to Jozi, the twar between Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Just days after the pair threw serious shade at each other in a twar over biceps, the two musicians traded fresh blows and spawned more nicknames for each other.

The feud was reignited by none other than former Generations actor and musician Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo, who took to Twitter to weigh in on the twar and post pictures of his own biceps.

"Princess Kaybee"

Cassper responded by saying that it wasn't a competition and "Princess Kaybee" was the one who was desperate to make it one.

"Roberto Carlos"

Kaybee was ready for action and hit back at Cassper, bringing up his football skills and challenging him to a 5-a-side game to settle their feud once and for all.

"Princess Gugulethu Mabena"

But Cassper wasn't here for a showdown and told Kaybee to stop it or he would expose him.

He also said he could "be very petty" and then showed just how much by posting receipts when Kaybee laughed off the threat.

"Drop suspension"

Prince Kaybee wasn't bothered and said he was ready to settle his fight with "drop suspension" on the music charts.

