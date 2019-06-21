Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019

Remember when Skolopad hogged the headlines with her revealing yellow dress on the red carpet?

Well... this time it was model Babalwa Mneno who woke up trolls with her slayage at the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday. Some labelled her the politicians' "stocko".

What is "stocko"?

Loosely explained, "stocko" is the girls brought to a party/event/club for the pleasure of the men and the aesthetic.

While the Sona red carpet is usually reserved for politicians to show off their fashion and style, socialite Babalwa was one of the people who stole the attention of the cameras, but the social media streets thought she had ulterior motives.

One tweep asked what business she had at the event, then went on to suggest that she was there for blessers and their money.