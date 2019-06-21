Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019
Remember when Skolopad hogged the headlines with her revealing yellow dress on the red carpet?
Well... this time it was model Babalwa Mneno who woke up trolls with her slayage at the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday. Some labelled her the politicians' "stocko".
What is "stocko"?
Loosely explained, "stocko" is the girls brought to a party/event/club for the pleasure of the men and the aesthetic.
While the Sona red carpet is usually reserved for politicians to show off their fashion and style, socialite Babalwa was one of the people who stole the attention of the cameras, but the social media streets thought she had ulterior motives.
One tweep asked what business she had at the event, then went on to suggest that she was there for blessers and their money.
😂😂😂😂😂😂u big mad!!! U wish u was here akere!??? Askies.... make peace boo— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) June 20, 2019
Babalwa had a spicy clapback for the trolls.
"Yes and I will share my pay with you cuz ulambile and umbhatshile shame... at least ikoek yam can do charity work. Uphole vha?? Tough times don’t last nunuza."
Yes and I wil share my pay wit u cuz ulambile and umbhatshile shame... atleast Ikoek yam can do charity work. Uphole vha?? Tough times don’t last nunuza ❣️— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) June 20, 2019
Sis even went on to share what she thought of the 2019 Sona.
"The worst State of the Nation ever! Sies! Sad to see such a great man being “puppeteered” to a point where he can’t even use his 2 feet to stand.... tjeses," Babalwa tweeted.
Although she was criticised for the comment, most were just here for her Naomi Campbell vibes.
Watch how she walked in like a boss!