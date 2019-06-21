Here's what your fave celebs wore t0 #SONA2019
Parliament became a fashion fest on Thursday evening when some of the country's most important politicians donned their best outfits for the state of the nation address (Sona), but these celebs stole the show.
Ntando Duma, Robert Marawa, Bridget Masinga, Benny Mayengani and Babalwa Mneno were among the guests who attended the important speech.
Before President Cyril Ramaphosa made big promises, put out fires and shared his dream of a big city to rival Joburg, our celebs were heating up the red carpet at SA's answer to the Met Gala.
Here's what they wore:
Ntando Duma
The actress stood out in a simple purple suit combo that was businesslike, but also a little fun.
Bridget Masinga
Matched the carpet in a red number by David Tlale.
Benny Mayengani
The "president", as he is known to his supporters, looked more like a sultan in his white and silver coat with black scarf.
Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani. Photo: Esa Alexander #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/2vtkBcH673— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 20, 2019
Babalwa Mneno
Babz brought "the sunshine" in a yellow dress that showed some skin.
Robert Marawa
Bra Rob kept it classy in a checkered suit and striped tie combo.
The ever elegant yet humble @robertmarawa and his invincible army of scorpions are here too #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/hUqcSRnmqW— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) June 20, 2019