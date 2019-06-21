TshisaLIVE

Here's what your fave celebs wore t0 #SONA2019

21 June 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bridget Masinga and Ntando Duma hit the Sona red carpet.
Bridget Masinga and Ntando Duma hit the Sona red carpet.
Image: Ntando Duma's Instagram

Parliament became a fashion fest on Thursday evening when some of the country's most important politicians donned their best outfits for the state of the nation address (Sona), but these celebs stole the show.

Ntando Duma, Robert Marawa, Bridget Masinga, Benny Mayengani and Babalwa Mneno were among the guests who attended the important speech.

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa made big promises, put out fires and shared his dream of a big city to rival Joburg, our celebs were heating up the red carpet at SA's answer to the Met Gala. 

Here's what they wore:

Ntando Duma

The actress stood out in a simple purple suit combo that was businesslike, but also a little fun.

Bridget Masinga

Matched the carpet in a red number by David Tlale.

Benny Mayengani

The "president", as he is known to his supporters, looked more like a sultan in his white and silver coat with black scarf.

Babalwa Mneno

Babz brought "the sunshine" in a yellow dress that showed some skin.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t save her....🌻🌼

A post shared by BARBZ (@blackbarbielish) on

View this post on Instagram

Bringin the sunshine

A post shared by BARBZ (@blackbarbielish) on

Robert Marawa

Bra Rob kept it classy in a checkered suit and striped tie combo.

MORE

WATCH | Sona 2.0: What the people want

President Cyril Ramaphosa will present his state of the nation address (Sona) on June 19 2019 and Mzansi is divided.
Politics
22 hours ago

Another Sona? Here's what you need to know

Everything you need to know about the second State of the Nation address (Sona) of 2019.
Politics
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa holds pre-Sona youth dialogue

Young people have shared with President Cyril Ramaphosa some of the challenges they currently face living in South Africa, ahead of his State of the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'We are a country of dreamers': Politicians slam Ramaphosa's Sona

Opposition parties dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday as nothing but "a pipe dream".
Politics
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda cancels Virgin Active membership over its handling of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You don't need to dress like that' - Nadia Nakai's hot outfit split the net TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X